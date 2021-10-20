Punjab Police seize huge cache of arms near Pakistan border

Punjab Police on Wednesday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, besides heroin during a search operation conducted near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district, Punjab officiating Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said here on Wednesday.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Counter Intelligence Amritsar near Mianwali Hithaar border outpost in Khemkarn sector.

Sahota said police had received an input that some Pakistan border operatives had concealed a huge consignment of arms and heroin, following which personnel from Counter Intelligence Amritsar were sent to the spot and a search operation was planned along with BSF authorities.

In a written statement, the DGP said: “During the combing operation, the teams have seized 22 pistols (most of them .30 bore Star mark) along with 44 magazines and 100 live rounds, and a packet of heroin (weighing 934 grams) packed in a black colour kit bag in a paddy field.”

Sahota added, “During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that this consignment was placed by Pakistani smugglers in Indian territory and it was supposed to be retrieved by their Indian associates.”

The DGP said that a case under Section 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 21, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 14 of the Finance Act has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar. “Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the Pakistani smugglers as well as their Indian links,” he added.

Notably, this is not the first time that anti-national elements have tried to push such consignments through various channels across the border, said an official spokesperson. He added that “In the past, huge caches of illegal weapons meant to disturb the peace and harmony of the state were seized by the Counter Intelligence wing.”

On June 10, a consignment of foreign-made 48 pistols was seized from Jagjit Singh, a resident of Purian Kalan under Sadar Batala police station. In another operation, the Counter Intelligence Wing seized 39 pistols from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, which were meant to be supplied to anti-social elements in the state, the spokesperson said.