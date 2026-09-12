In a first, Punjab Police secures extradition of gangster from Europe

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In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, the Punjab Police, with help from central agencies, secured the extradition of a fugitive criminal from the Republic of Moldova, marking its first extradition from a European country.
Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, was brought back to India on Saturday. Allegedly affiliated with gangster Harry Chattha abroad, Dalam is wanted in 21 cases in Punjab, including murder, attempt to murder, narcotics, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, among others.
Dalam is allegedly involved in targeted killings, extortion, murder, and weapons smuggling. He was suspected of being in the UAE before shifting base to Moldova. A rival of the Bambiha, Lucky Patial, and Ghanshampuria gangs, Dalam recently claimed responsibility for a shootout that killed gangster Gora Bariar.
Punjab Police records list 21 criminal cases against Dalam, whose father Hira Singh is from Dalam Nangal in Gurdaspur, in the state. Four are at the trial stage in Batala. Investigations continue in the other 17: seven FIRs in Batala, four in Gurdaspur, two each in Amritsar Commissionerate and Hoshiarpur, and one each in Ludhiana Commissionerate and State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar.
The case categories include five murder cases, nine cases under the Arms Act, one Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case, one case under UAPA and explosives provisions, cases for extortion and the Passport Act (for fake passport).
A specific case cited in connection with the Interpol notice is FIR No 168, dated October 20, 2024, at Bullowal police station in Hoshiarpur, involving a double murder.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Operation Eastern Reach, a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt, succeeded due to sustained surveillance and Punjab Police’s close coordination with central agencies and international partners.
“I commend Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab & Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) Punjab for their relentless efforts. We thank the Moldovan authorities, Azerbaijan Authorities, IPCU-CBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation,” he added.
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