In a first, Punjab Police secures extradition of gangster from Europe

Gangster Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam is allegedly involved in extortion, murder, and weapons smuggling. He was believed to be in the UAE before shifting his base to Moldova. (Photo: Special arrangement)

In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, the Punjab Police, with help from central agencies, secured the extradition of a fugitive criminal from the Republic of Moldova, marking its first extradition from a European country.

Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, was brought back to India on Saturday. Allegedly affiliated with gangster Harry Chattha abroad, Dalam is wanted in 21 cases in Punjab, including murder, attempt to murder, narcotics, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act, among others.

Dalam is allegedly involved in targeted killings, extortion, murder, and weapons smuggling. He was suspected of being in the UAE before shifting base to Moldova. A rival of the Bambiha, Lucky Patial, and Ghanshampuria gangs, Dalam recently claimed responsibility for a shootout that killed gangster Gora Bariar.