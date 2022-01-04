Punjab: PM to lay foundation stone of PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur on January 5

Preparations are in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the border town of Ferozepur on January 5 for laying the foundation stone of PGIMER’s Satellite Centre.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be part of the foundation stone laying ceremony. A team of senior officials from the PGI, Chandigarh, along with district officials is already present at Ferozepur to oversee preparations for the event.

With a budget of Rs 490.5 crore, the new satellite centre at Ferozepur is planned to house 100 indoor beds. This includes 30 intensive-care and high-dependency beds. The centre will house 10 clinical speciality departments and five other supporting departments. It will also house minor and major operation theatres.

The building will be constructed using the latest techniques and is proposed to be a platinum-rated green hospital. With PGI’s prominence as a centre of excellence in the region, the patient load at the institute has been constantly rising in the past decades to the present levels.

The emergency and routine services are finding it difficult to cope with the patient load. Secondly, families have to travel long distances to avail of services at PGI. Thus, it became imperative that newer outreach models of service to the public be explored. With this in mind, three satellite centres of PGIMER were sanctioned by the Central government in Una (Himachal Pradesh), Sangrur (Punjab) and Ferozepur (Punjab). In total, these, three satellite centres will add 700 outreach beds for patient care apart from offering OPD services to the public.

A budget of Rs 449 crore and 300 beds have been sanctioned for the centre at Sangrur. The construction of the hospital at Sangrur is nearing completion now and its OPD services also have started. Construction at both centres at Ferozepur and Una is expected to finish by 2024.