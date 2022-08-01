scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Punjab: Plea challenging Raghav Chadha’s appointment as advisory panel chairman disposed of

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Jagmohan Bhatti.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 1, 2022 3:56:58 pm
AAP punjab electionsRaghav Chadha. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel formed by the Punjab government.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Jagmohan Bhatti. A detailed judgement in the matter was yet to be released by the court.

Bhatti filed the PIL terming the move of the Punjab government to appoint Chadha as chairman of a temporary advisory panel as “illegal,” “arbitrary”, and “in exercise of non-existent laws of the state and central governments”.

Bhatti contended that the appointment of Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member and an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, in a minister rank was in violation of the Constitution.

The Punjab government, through chief secretary on July 6, issued a notification stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “has undertaken a review of the working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice” to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration.

“Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a temporary Committee to advise the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration as and when such advice is sought from it,” read the notification.

Bhatti contended that the notification was in violation of the constitutional mandate and amounts to a “parallel government within the government”, which was not permissible.

The government counsel submitted that this was not a notification, it was just an order of the chief minister and the petition was premature.

The bench disposed of the matter with direction to the government to decide on the representation of the petitioner.

Bhatti also contended that the chief secretary had no such power to issue a notification regarding the temporary advisory committee. Its “bare reading shows that the CM is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the Government of Punjab on matters of public importance (not specified)”, said the petitioner, adding it amounted to “inviting multiple people to run the affairs of the alleged temporary and ad hoc committee”.

“An additional burden on the state public Exchequer by way of providing the staff and infrastructure has been created and the funds meant for the development of the state of Punjab cannot be diverted under such camouflage,” he submitted,

The petitioner mentioned that Chadha is “directly and indirectly related to Arvind Kejriwal, convener of Aam Aadmi Party”.

Bhatti sought to issue directions to the chief secretary that no financial benefits be extended to the “illegal chairman or his staff or infrastructure” at the cost of the public exchequer and that “his disqualification motion may be ordered to be set in motion”.

He also sought to freeze the salaries, other financial benefits and facilities provided to Chadha and the members of the advsiory panel.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 03:56:58 pm

