Punjab plans compensation for victims of drug overdose

Punjab government is set to give monetary relief to the family members of drug overdose death victims on the lines of the compensation granted to farm suicide victims.

Advertising

A proposal to this effect is ready and awaiting the nod of Chief Minister capt Amarinder Singh, a government functionary who knows about the development told The Indian Express.

The official said that government was contemplating to grant relief of Rs 1 lakh to the family of drug overdose death victim from Chief Minister’s Relief fund. The issue, it was learnt, first came up for discussion in a meeting of deputy commissioners which was chaired by the CM in January this year.

Sources privy to the development said the government, to give compensation to kin of drug overdose victims, was likely to follow the guidelines issued by the Agriculture Department for cases of farm suicides as per which 25 per cent of the compensation is paid to the mother and remaining to the wife of the victim. 100 per cent compensation is paid to the wife if mother of the farm suicide victim is no longer alive. Further, it wife remarries or is not alive, the relief is given to the children and in case the victim is unmarried, it is given to the dependent parents.

Advertising

The relief amount in farm suicide cases is Rs 3 lakh as compared to Rs 1 lakh proposed for drug overdose death cases.

As per the official figures, from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019, more than 160 deaths were reported to have occurred due to drug overdose. Out of these, as per government figures, 89 deaths were confirmed as due to drug overdose and where cases under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered straight away. In the remaining, inquest proceedings were initiated under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code.

In 2017, the year Congress government stormed to power in Punjab ending the 10-year SAD-BJP rule, 28 drug overdose deaths were reported, The number rose to 114 in 2018 and by June end this year, it was already 25.

Sources said that authorities suspect that there may have been more such overdose death cases which may not have been reported.

As per the proposed guidelines, a district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner with Civil Surgeon and Senior Superintendent of Police as members may be authorised to deal with and take a final decision to disburse the compensation in such cases, following a mandatory mortem attributing the cause of death to drug overdose.