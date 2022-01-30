Punjab: Physics professor gets project worth 5.78 cr

Dr Lokesh Kumar from the Department of Physics, Panjab University, Chandigarh has been sanctioned a project of Rs 5.78 Crores from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.

Under this project, Dr Lokesh will be working in the International Collaborations – Solenoidal Tracker At RHIC (STAR) at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL), USA and A Large Ion Collider Experiment (ALICE) at CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research), Switzerland.

These experiments are devoted to the study of the state of matter called Quark Gluon Plasma (QGP) which existed a few microseconds after the big-bang. The big-bang theory explains the origin of the Universe.

Dr Lokesh is working in the field of Experimental High Energy Physics. He has authored more than 350 publications and has an h-index of 69 (source: Scopus). He worked as the Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the STAR experiment at BNL for more than three years. He has also worked as a permanent research scientist at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar. He has delivered numerous invited lectures and seminars nationally and internationally.

Dr Lokesh has successfully completed the following research projects as Principal Investigator: UGC start up grant of Rs. 6 Lacs (funded by UGC) and Early Career Research Award of grant Rs. 17.5 Lacs (funded by Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)). He has also completed the project ALICE Upgrade, Operation and Utilization of grant Rs. 2.45 crore (funded by DST) as Co-Principal Investigator.

Dr Lokesh won the Rahul Basu Memorial Award for the best thesis in High-Energy Physics (Experiment) for the period 2010-12. The award is coordinated through the Indian Physics Association (IPA) and is given for the most outstanding PhD thesis from India in the area of High Energy Physics.