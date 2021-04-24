Punjab: Phone, SIM card, earphones recovered from Model Burail Jail inmate

The jail officer said that when he was caught with the phone, he accused one of the members of the raiding party of providing him the phone.

A SMART phone, a SIM card and a pair of earphones was seized from the possession of an inmate of Model Burail Jail, Rajan Bhatti, Thursday night.

Bhatti is lodged in barrack no. 20. Sources said he was shifted there from from barrack no. 10 a few days ago. He had hidden the phone in his undergarments when a team headed by Deputy Jail Superintendent Amandeep Singh, raided the barrack Thursday night.

Sources said Bhatti was spotted in a CCTV camera indulging in suspicious activities and used to keep a phone in a plastic bucket in his barrack.

Bhatti is a convict in a case of attempt to murder, robbery and facing trial in half a dozen other criminal cases.

In September 2020, two cell phones were recovered from Rajan Bhatti and his associate Kaali. The jail officer said that surprised raids being conducted in the different barracks time to time.

Deputy Jail Superintendent Amandeep Singh lodged an FIR under section 52A- (1) D Prisons Act against Rajan Bhatti at PS 49. The seized cell phone, SIM card and ear phone was handed over to the UT police. Efforts being made to ascertain with whom Rajan Bhatti was communicating, a police source said.