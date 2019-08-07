Punjab: Petrol, diesel, vanity number plates to get costlier in urban areas

PETROL, DIESEL and vanity plates for vehicles are set to get costlier in urban areas of Punjab with the state Assembly passing the Punjab Urban Transport Fund Bill, 2019 — which provides for levying a cess under the Punjab Urban Transport Fund — on Tuesday.

After the Act is published in the official gazette, a cess of 10 paise per litre will be levied on diesel and petrol in urban areas of the state. Moreover, an additional cess of 10 per cent will be charged on the final price of auctioned vehicle number plates. For retaining VIP number plates and single digit vehicle number, an additional Rs 25,000 would be charged. For numbers 0002 to 0009, Rs 10,000 would be charged, while it will be Rs 5,000 for 0010 to 0099, and Rs 2,000 will be charged for numbers between 0100 to 9999.

The money collected will go towards a fund for accelerating urban transport development, viability gap funding and infrastructure for urban transport projects.

Sources said that after the GST regime, the state was not left with many sources of income through taxes. The Local Bodies Department has an option to generate the revenue through the Punjab Urban Transport Fund. The Punjab Urban Transport Fund Management Committee, headed by the chief minister, would determine policies regarding public transport in urban areas, to make decisions regarding raising loans, floating bonds and debentures and other resources for urban development. The committee will also appoint officers by creating posts with approval from the government.

Under the Act, every person living in urban areas of the state shall be liable to pay additional cess. The Bill was passed in less than five minutes when AAP legislators were in the Well protesting and commotion prevailed in the House.

Other Bills passed

The Assembly also passed three Bills to amend The East Punjab Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1947, providing for the government to pay income tax on perks to Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and leader of Opposition amid protests by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members.

The three Bills would amend three Acts — The East Punjab Ministers Salaries Act, 1947, The Salaries and Allowances of Deputy Ministers Act, 1947 and The Salary and Allowances of Leader of Opposition Act.

The income tax on perks and privileges (including plush ministerial bungalows in Chandigarh) extended to ministers would now be paid by the government.

Last year, the government had deleted Section 2C of the Acts that provided for the government to pay the income tax of ministers and leader of Opposition (LOP).

Reacting to the Bills, SAD MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra said they opposed them as the state did not have money to repair bandhs on river banks. He further claimed that there was “a collusion between the LOP and the government” and hence it was decided that the income tax on their perks should be paid by the state government.

Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi defended the Bills saying Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had suggested in Cabinet that the ministers pay their own income tax, but then they inadvertently deleted a section that provided for the ministers to pay income tax on perks. It turned out that the chief minister’s salary was Rs 13 lakh annually while the income tax incurred on perks was Rs 17 lakh, which was more than the salary, he added.

“Though the chief minister had earlier announced the decision to place the tax burden on the salary and allowances of ministers on them, the entire Section 2-C of The East Punjab Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1947 was unintentionally removed while making the necessary amendment. As a result, all the perks also got included in the tax ambit of the ministers, which in some cases resulted in the tax liability turning out to be higher than the salary itself,” an official statement had said Monday.

Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra dared SAD MLAs including Bikram Singh Majithia to volunteer to pay their own income tax as was appealed by the CM. Majithia said he would offer to pay if the government passed a law making all MLAs pay their own income tax.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the ministers’ income tax was paid by the government for 72 years, after which nobody raised the issue and the Bills were passed by voice vote.

The House also passed The Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Bill, 2019, to ensure efficiency, economy and transparency besides providing fair and equitable treatment to bidders in order to promote healthy competition and put in place mechanism to prevent corrupt practices.

The legislation relates to all procurements which are met from the Government accounts, including consolidated fund, public accounts and contingent fund of the state. It would apply to all procuring entities, whether an administrative department or board/corporation/PSU/semi-autonomous bodies or a society of an administrative department.

It covers the procurement of not only goods but also services and works in a single, comprehensive legislation.