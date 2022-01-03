Punjab has per capita debt of Rs 1 lakh: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday accused the previous Akali-BJP and current Congress government of plunging Punjab in debt.

“The Congress and Badal governments have made Punjab a debtor of Rs 3 lakh crores in the last 50 years. With the population of 3 crore, today every individual in Punjab has a debt of Rs 1 lakh. Every child who is born in Punjab already has a debt of 1 lakh rupees on them right after their birth,” said AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

In a statement issued here, the AAP leader said that it is very surprising that 20 per cent of the annual budget of Punjab is being spent only to pay the interest of the loan.

“If the state government did not have so much debt, then this money would have been used for good hospitals, schools, roads, over bridges and other facilities for the people. But the public’s tax money is being spent in repaying the debt of Rs 3 lakh crore,” he said.

Accusing Akali Congress leaders of corruption, Chadha said, “Every year Punjab’s treasury is getting empty, but the assets of these corrupt leaders are increasing rapidly. The leaders who have cars worth two crore rupees, are saying today that the treasury of Punjab is empty. Actually, Punjab’s exchequer has been emptied because of the loot and corruption of these leaders.”

He added that today businessmen and traders of Punjab are leaving and investing in other states and there is continuous migration of industries from Punjab.