Issues resolved, PCS officers decide to work this weekend

Days after going on mass casual leave and returning to work after getting resolution of their issues, the PCS officers have decided to keep the government offices functioning this weekend to clear the backlog.

“Keeping in view the inconvenience that might have been caused to the public, the association resolves that all its members shall hold offices on Saturday and Sunday and clear the backlog,” said a statement of the association.

The statement added, “In the light of the meeting held with the CM, it had been decided that the demands of the association shall be accepted as such. Further, deliberations held with ACS to Chief Minister on January 10, 2023 regarding the modes of resolution were decided and the meeting on January 11 was called to finalise the mode of these measures; it is clarified that the government has agreed to all the demands and the association expresses its gratitude to the CM for his support in resolving the issues in the interest of justice.”

The PCS officers had gone on mass casual leave on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Vigilance Bureau arresting N S Dhaliwal, RTA, Ludhiana. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had warned the officers against mass casual leave and asked them to return to work.