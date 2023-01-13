scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Issues resolved, PCS officers decide to work this weekend

The PCS officers had gone on mass casual leave on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Vigilance Bureau arresting N S Dhaliwal, RTA, Ludhiana.

punjab pcs strike latest updates todayOn Wednesday, the Chief Minister had warned the officers against mass casual leave and asked them to return to work. (Representative/ File)
Listen to this article
Issues resolved, PCS officers decide to work this weekend
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after going on mass casual leave and returning to work after getting resolution of their issues, the PCS officers have decided to keep the government offices functioning this weekend to clear the backlog.

“Keeping in view the inconvenience that might have been caused to the public, the association resolves that all its members shall hold offices on Saturday and Sunday and clear the backlog,” said a statement of the association.

The statement added, “In the light of the meeting held with the CM, it had been decided that the demands of the association shall be accepted as such. Further, deliberations held with ACS to Chief Minister on January 10, 2023 regarding the modes of resolution were decided and the meeting on January 11 was called to finalise the mode of these measures; it is clarified that the government has agreed to all the demands and the association expresses its gratitude to the CM for his support in resolving the issues in the interest of justice.”

More from Chandigarh

The PCS officers had gone on mass casual leave on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Vigilance Bureau arresting N S Dhaliwal, RTA, Ludhiana. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had warned the officers against mass casual leave and asked them to return to work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 20:39 IST
Next Story

Himachal Pradesh pacer Sidharth Sharma passes away

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close