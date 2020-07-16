Punjab paves way for lateral entry of ‘domain experts’ into its police force

The 798 experts will be recruited directly as plainclothes civilian support staff for the Punjab Investigation Bureau.

Punjab Police will recruit 798 domain experts in the fields of IT, legal forensics and finance as the Cabinet Wednesday paved way for the state’s force to become the first in the country to allow lateral entry.

“The Amarinder Singh-led Council of Ministers Wednesday paved the way for Punjab Police to become India’s first police force to draw civilians as domain experts in IT/digital, legal forensics and finance to give a high quality cutting edge to its investigation functions,” a government statement said.

The 798 experts will be recruited directly as plainclothes civilian support staff for the Punjab Investigation Bureau. As many as 4251 personnel across different ranks and positions will be inducted during restructuring of the Punjab Police department.

The restructuring, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will enable the bureau to make direct recruitment in the ranks of sub-inspectors/head constables and constables, will be done in a revenue-neutral manner, by abolishing 4,849 existing posts, thus ensuring that there is no additional financial burden on the state exchequer, said the statement..

“As per provisional plans, direct recruitment of 1481 police officers will be undertaken across ranks (297 sub-inspectors, 811 head constables and 373 constables), which would be a game changer as they will infuse fresh blood that will bring in the requisite skill-sets, expertise and experience to carry out specialised investigations, such a cyber investigations, financial investigations for economic crimes, etc. This will bring about a qualitative change in the investigation process, which is currently in the purview of the general cops in the Punjab Investigation Bureau, that was set up in 2015. It would help improve the quality of investigations in NDPS cases against drug smugglers and suppliers. Such recruitments of graduates in law, forensics and commerce & other domains would also give an opportunity to the educated youth of Punjab in getting jobs and making careers in the Punjab Police service,” the statement added.

These fresh recruitments would be done after taking out these posts from the purview of the Subordinate Service Selection Board through Police Recruitment Board.

This will enable the Bureau to also fill 100 per cent posts (159 posts) of ministerial staff as per existing Punjab Police Ministerial Staff Rules and 798 posts of Civilian Support Staff as per the new proposed service rules, it said.

The remaining posts of Subordinate Ranks (Inspector to Constables) out of the total 4,521 posts sanctioned in Punjab Bureau of Investigation would initially be filled up by deputation from Punjab Police and, thereafter, by promotion from the ranks of Punjab Bureau of Investigation.

The Cabinet has also accordingly approved “The Punjab Police Investigation Cadre Subordinate Ranks (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020” to govern the recruitment/appointment and the conditions of service of the Subordinate Ranks of the Punjab Bureau of Investigation Cadre.

“The restructuring would help improve efficiency, reduce delays and ensure effective supervision of investigations, thereby attaining the objectives as laid down by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh Case,” the statement said.

