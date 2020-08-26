Punjab paves way for 2-bed deaddiction centres

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that move was aimed at controlling the private de-addiction centres dispensing Buprenorphine-Naloxone and monitor private psychiatric clinics in order to avoid misuse of drugs.

To enable the health department to control and monitor the private de-addiction centres dispensing de-addiction drugs, the state government will bring an amendment to Punjab Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Counseling and Rehabilitation Centres Rules, 2011 in the upcoming one-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Tuesday gave green signal to the amendment that would provide for licence to private doctors to have their own two-bed deaddiction centre that would be monitored online by the department.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that move was aimed at controlling the private de-addiction centres dispensing Buprenorphine-Naloxone and monitor private psychiatric clinics in order to avoid misuse of drugs.

“We will allow these mini de-addiction centres to come up. Any doctor having three-room hospital will be allowed to set up a de-addiction centre. He will be required to have a nurse, a counsellor, a ward boy, and will have to set up a pharmacy inside his hospital. This centre would be required to dispense the medicine to the addicts from inside the centre only. We will be reviewing the centre every six months to make sure that the addicts were being counselled and they were on the way to get free from drugs.’ he said.

Sidhu said this was his dream project.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was introduced by the Centre to prevent illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. As per section 78 of this Act, the state government may, by notification in the official gazette, make rules for carrying out the purpose of this Act. The Health and Family Welfare department, Punjab had earlier formulated the Punjab Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Counseling and Rehabilitation Centres Rules 2011, in line with this provision.

Doctors vacancies

The Cabinet also approved filling up of 428 regular vacancies of medical officers (specialists) on urgent basis. It also gave ex-post facto approval to 107 posts already filled up for six specialities.

The recruitment would be done by a special selection committee headed by Dr KK Talwar through walk-in-interview, a spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting.

The posts for which the post-facto approval has been okayed form part of ongoing recruitment process for 323 medical officers (specialists). The Cabinet also decided to carry forward reserve categories posts/adjustment against medical officer (general) to meet the shortage of doctors. In view of the high number of suitable candidates in certain specialties, it was also decided to offer jobs to all such successful candidates in that particular specialty and to increase the number of posts in that slab accordingly.

Of the 428 new posts, 136 have been sanctioned at district hospital level, with maximum 22 in paediatrics and 20 each for forensic medicine and gynae, followed by 18 in microbiology. At sub-divisional hospitals (190), maximum 39 posts each are in medicine and gynae apart from skin and VD (30), ENT (29) and Anesthesia (13). Total of 102 posts have been sanctioned in anesthesia at community health centres.

For the purpose of recruitment, the upper age limit has relaxed upto 45 years in case of persons already in government service.

