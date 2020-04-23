With 18 from Rajpura, Patiala reports 49 positive cases, 3rd highest in Punjab

As the administration started the process of providing relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown and given the permission for the start of government development works .While National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restart the elevated road project from Thursday labourers being given instructions iin Ludhiana on wednesday,22-04-2020 . Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh As the administration started the process of providing relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown and given the permission for the start of government development works .While National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to restart the elevated road project from Thursday labourers being given instructions iin Ludhiana on wednesday,22-04-2020 . Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Punjab on Wednesday reported 21 new cases of novel coronavirus, including 18 from Patiala district’s Rajpura, two from Amritsar and a six-month-old girl from Phagwara in Kapurthala district. The state’s total case count has now reached 277. Sixteen COVID patients have died in the state, while there have been 53 recoveries.

Patiala

With 18 new cases, Patiala district has reported 49 positive cases, third highest in the state after Jalandhar (53) and Mohali (62). All 18 are from Rajpura and contacts of a woman who had tested positive on Sunday. A health official in Patiala district said that 30 of the total cases in Patiala district were either the contacts or relatives of the woman. The official said an exercise was now on to ascertain who could have been first coronavirus positive patient among these 30 as the woman did not have a travel history.

A total of 70 samples from among the woman’s contact’s were sent for testing Tuesday, out of which 18 tested positive and 52 tested negative.

This is for the third time that more than 20 positive cases have been reported from the state in a day. Earlier, 23 positive cases were reported on April 18 and 21 cases on April 10.

Phagwara

A six-month-old girl child tested positive at PGI Chandigarh on Wednesday. Her family hails from Phagwara Industrial Area. Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Jasmeet Kaur Bawa said that the child was suffering from heart disease and was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh on April 8 from Ludhiana.

“Her parents took her to a private hospital in Ludhiana on March 3 where she spent around 36 days and from there she was taken to PGI on April 8,” said Civil Surgeon, adding that since March 3 the child and her parents were out of Phagwara and she might have contracted infection from any of the two places either in Ludhiana or in Chandigarh.

“But we have taken the samples of the grandmother, sister, and uncle of the child living in Phagwara because her grandmother had gone to meet the child at PGI around 10 days ago,” added Dr Bawa. She also informed that all the family members had been home quarantined.

Amritsar

Two new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Amritsar. Two men, aged 37 and 57, who tested positive are the contacts of a person who tested positive earlier in Krishna Nagar. They had tested positive in rapid testing done earlier and samples sent for confirmatory test also returned novel coronavirus positive reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd