Punjab Jhota’s digital footprint: multiple videos naming chemists, questions over police inaction

Before his killing, anti-drug activist Jhota repeatedly targeted Mansa chemists, alleged police inaction

On April 14, 2026, as Punjab celebrated Vaisakhi, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota posted three videos praising the police for arresting a drug smuggler allegedly caught with heroin. Such praise for the police force, however, was an exception on his Facebook page. Over the preceding six months, his posts had largely focused on alleged illegal sales of addictive drugs by medical stores in Mansa and the failure of the police and drug enforcement authorities to act against them.

Two videos from this period had a common thread: Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who was later arrested for allegedly shooting Jhota dead on October 13. Jhota was killed in a busy Mansa market after confronting Kumar over the alleged sale of addictive drugs.

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A review of Jhota’s social media posts shows how his campaign increasingly centred on chemists he accused of supplying banned drugs, alleged collusion between shopkeepers and officials, and police cases he claimed were intended to intimidate him and other anti-drug activists. His videos also documented the toll of addiction on families and young people across Mansa and neighbouring areas.

Repeated allegations against chemists, medical stores

On April 19, Jhota posted a video from outside Kumar’s medical store, where he pointed to a person he alleged had come to buy banned capsules. He claimed this was the same shop he had exposed repeatedly and alleged that “corrupt police officers” had registered false cases against him and his supporters after accepting bribes from Kumar.

In the video, Jhota accused Kumar of “poisoning poor daily-wage labourers and selling drugs to innocent school children while authorities and drug inspectors turn a blind eye for hefty bribes”. He appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against what he described as an illicit trade that was destroying local youth while generating huge profits.

The following day, April 20, Jhota uploaded another video showing a drug addict outside a medical store. He alleged that banned drugs were being sold openly and named four medical stores. The footage was blurred to conceal the identity of the person shown.

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On July 29, he posted a live video featuring a shop allegedly selling Ayurvedic medicines. He used a 14-year-old boy, whose face was covered, as decoy to demonstrate his claim that minors could purchase capsules from the shop.

On September 1, Jhota alleged that drugs were being sold openly at a medical store near the residence of a chairman appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party government. He claimed the shopkeeper had continued the practice despite repeated requests to stop.

His campaign then moved towards alleged sting operations. On September 18, he uploaded footage of an operation conducted a day earlier with a YouTuber, claiming that a person sent to different medical stores had managed to procure banned capsules.

On September 28, he targeted another medical store, Mansa Medicos, alleging that illegal drugs were being sold openly despite the shop having 10 CCTV cameras. He challenged the authorities to examine the footage to verify his allegations.

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The allegations prompted questions about the action taken by enforcement agencies. Mansa Medicos was sealed later, according to Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur.

Questions over enforcement

Asked whether he had acted on any of Jhota’s videos, Mansa Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar said he was not active on social media and had conducted inspections based on inputs from the police.

“I don’t use much of the social media. During last six months, I have conducted the inspections on the medical stores on the inputs of Mansa police only. A medical store ‘Mani Medicos’ was also sealed and its license was suspended briefly,” he said.

Asked about possible action against the drug inspector over the alleged failure to address the complaints, the Deputy Commissioner said the matter was being examined.

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“The matter is under investigation. Detailed report has been sought by Commissioner, Food and Drugs, for enquiry into the matter. Facts of the case are being compiled and verified for enquiry. Suitable action as per law shall be ensured. Mansa Medicos has been sealed,” Navjot Kaur said.

Documenting the human cost of addiction

Jhota’s campaign extended beyond medical stores. His Facebook page frequently featured videos and photographs of people suffering from severe addiction, including individuals in critical or what he described as “zombie-like” conditions. He also documented deaths allegedly linked to overdoses or intravenous drug use in villages across the region.

The posts highlighted grieving families, youth suicides that he linked to the drug menace, and protests seeking justice or action against those accused of supplying drugs. He repeatedly criticised the political administration and police, using rallies, videos and sarcastic commentary to question the authorities’ response to the crisis.

Police cases and repeated court appearances

Jhota also used social media to detail the legal cases registered against him, his parents and other anti-drug activists, portraying them as part of the difficulties they faced while campaigning against drugs.

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In a video recorded on September 24, the day of a court hearing, he highlighted the case of a co-accused whose son had died from drug addiction. Jhota alleged that the case had been registered by then-SHO Beant Kaur, who was suspended after his murder, following a protest over the young man’s death. He said Beant Kaur had appeared in court that day as a witness against him and the bereaved father. In the same video, he thanked the lawyers who were representing him and the father free of cost.

In another video posted on September 18, Jhota said he still had to attend court for around five to 10 days every month in connection with cases registered against him over his anti-drug campaign.

He also referred to a 2023 police case dating back to his first confrontation with Kumar. Jhota said Kumar had been paraded through the city after the confrontation and that, despite assurances from the police that the case against him would be withdrawn, it remained pending and required regular court appearances.