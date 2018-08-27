Punjab: Partap Singh Bajwa seeks resolution on Kartarpur corridor

Partap Singh Bajwa Partap Singh Bajwa

Former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to move a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha Monday for opening of corridor to gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib across the Pakistan border.

In a letter written to Amarinder, Bajwa said that the resolution will have unanimous support of all members of the Assembly. “It should be sent to the Prime Minister asking him to use his office to take up the matter with the Pakistan Prime Minister. He added that the issue is of utmost importance for Sikhs especially during the 550th year of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The issue had assumed a centre stage after Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s controversial visit to Pakistan.

