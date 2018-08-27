Follow Us:
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Punjab: Partap Singh Bajwa seeks resolution on Kartarpur corridor

In a letter written to CM Amarinder Singh, former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa said that the resolution will have unanimous support of all members of the Assembly.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: August 27, 2018 1:11:34 am
Former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa has urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to move a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha Monday for opening of corridor to gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib across the Pakistan border.

In a letter written to Amarinder, Bajwa said that the resolution will have unanimous support of all members of the Assembly. “It should be sent to the Prime Minister asking him to use his office to take up the matter with the Pakistan Prime Minister. He added that the issue is of utmost importance for Sikhs especially during the 550th year of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The issue had assumed a centre stage after Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s controversial visit to Pakistan.

