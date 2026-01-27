Punjab Police arrest parents of gangster Goldy Brar in a 2024 extortion and threat case

The Punjab Police said Tuesday they have arrested the parents of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with a 2024 case involving extortion demands and death threats from a hotel near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Senior police officers confirmed that Shamsher Singh and his wife, Preetkala Kaur, residents of Aadesh Nagar on Kotkapura Road in Muktsar, were arrested Monday morning.

“We arrested his parents from Amritsar on Monday morning. They were produced in the court on Monday itself, and we got a one-day police remand. They will be produced again today to get further police remand,” Abhimanyu Rana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, said.

“Shamsher Singh was dismissed from the police department in 2021. An FIR was lodged against him at that time for collecting extortion money on behalf of his son. They had no source of income now but were maintaining a good lifestyle, indicating that they were surviving on extortion money,” Rana said.

Rana added that they will investigate if Brar made extortion calls to others as well.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 308(4), 351(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections deal with extortion, criminal intimidation, and threats involving danger to life or grievous harm.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Satnam Singh, an employee of the Punjab Education Department and a resident of Udekaran village in Muktsar.

According to the complaint, Satnam Singh received a WhatsApp call on November 27, 2024, from an international number while he was at work. The caller allegedly introduced himself as a member of the Bambiha gang and demanded ₹50 lakh from him.

The caller further threatened to kill Satnam Singh and his family if the money was not paid and claimed to possess detailed information about his residence and family members. Out of fear, the complainant initially refrained from approaching the police but later lodged a formal complaint at the Sadar police station, accompanied by his brother Gursevak Singh.

Police sources in Muktsar said Goldy Brar and the Bambiha gang were operating in coordination at the time the FIR was registered.

During the course of the investigation, the police found that Goldy Brar’s parents did not have any substantial independent source of income and were allegedly dependent on money generated through extortion activities, which led to their nomination in the case. Police sources said Shamsher Singh, who was an assistant sub- inspector (ASI) posted in Muktsar, was forced to take voluntary retirement in 2021 owing to the police case against him.

The police said further investigation is underway to establish the financial trail, and the extent of the accused persons’ involvement in the extortion network.

Goldy Brar is one of the accused in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.