Punjab: ‘Parents must be involved in wiping out drug menace’

She said that parents must get involved in the lives of their children instead leaving them all alone. “Even before a child steps out of the house, it was the parents who have the maximum impact on them. Absenteeism on the part of father owing to work or social factors and lack of awareness among mothers in the rural belts was the triggering factor in drawing young boys towards drugs in the state”, she said. The ADGP who was here to inaugurate specialized training under the NDPS Act to the officers at PAP Complex, said the Punjab Police has been making efforts to eliminate the menace and such efforts could not be fruitful without the cooperation of public.

