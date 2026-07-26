No paper leak in Punjab in 4.5 years of AAP rule, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that there has not been a single case of paper leak of a competitive examination during the four-and-a-half years of the Aam Admi Party AAP rule, even as Education Minister Harjot Bains said the alleged irregularities in pharmacy officers recruitment exam was a “cheating racket”.

The statements by CM and Bains came amid mounting attack from the Opposition parties demanding the education minister’s resignation alleging ‘paper leak’ in the pharmacy officers’ recruitment exam held at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, on July 19

Police investigation revealed that some candidates had carried a hidden pen camera inside the exam hall to photograph the question paper. The images were sent via WhatsApp to a mastermind in Haryana. The answers were then dictated back to select candidates inside the exam halls via Bluetooth earpieces and wireless devices hidden inside their turbans, socks, and undergarments. The syndicate allegedly charged desperate candidates between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 13 lakh to guarantee passing marks. At least 35 arrests have been made in the case so far including candidates and conspirators.

“It has been more than four years since our government assumed office and not a single examination paper has leaked in Punjab. Recently, when an attempt to facilitate cheating in the pharmacy officer examination came to our notice, we acted immediately,” said Mann.

He was addressing a gathering after felicitating the NEET qualifiers from government schools in Mohali’s Zirakpur.

Separately, Bains, in an Instagram post, said, “The protests against the BJP-led Centre have proved that our country is in safe hands.. youths are aware. But now some people are demanding my resignation. The problem with them is that they never get facts right and now they are saying a paper leak happened in Punjab also”.

“Firstly, it was not a paper leak, it was cheating. Those who cheated were held on the spot. Also, the issue is not of my department, but that of my colleague, but the Cabinet has an overall responsibility so I cannot run away,” said Bains.

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The medical education and research falls under the Health Department headed by Dr Balbir Singh.

Commenting on pharmacy exam cheating racket, Mann said, “All those involved have been sent behind bars. I assure every young person in Punjab that this government will never allow even a single incident of paper leakage or cheating to compromise their future”.

Mann said that Punjab has established a system where neither cash nor recommendations determine success, but merit alone prevails. He added that “historic achievement had been made possible through sustained investments in quality education, free coaching, mentorship and career counselling, enabling government school students to compete with the best in the country and laying a strong foundation for a Rangla Punjab.”

Later, in a post on X, he said that in 2022, only 82 students from Punjab government schools had qualified the NEET examination. “This year, that number has risen to 882. This is a historic achievement for Punjab and reflects the transformation in our education system,” he added.

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On the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union education minister on Saturday over the NEET paper leak issue, Mann said that Gen-Z has made a “stubborn government” bow.

He said 22 students committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. “Can any amount of monetary compensation to the families bring back those children?”

Lauding the students, he said they only need proper direction. “Gen-Z possess sharp insights and energy, and we only need to ensure this potential is channelled constructively,” he said.

Bains, on his participation in protests led by students in Delhi, said: “I was the only sitting state education minister who went to Jantar Mantar and spent time with students on ground. I never went on stage. If my resignation helps the education system, I am for it anytime. But let me assert that now it is no more Udta Punjab, it is Padhda Punjab. The only education minister who inspects schools on the ground is Harjot Bains. No one was ready to have this portfolio as it was considered dharney wala mehakma (department of protests) and kaanton ka taaj (crown of thorns), but I took this challenge as I was passionate. I won’t let Punjab be defamed. Abuse Bains, not Punjab. No paper leak has happened in Punjab… No one can defame Punjab by claiming false paper leaks”.