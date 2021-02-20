Punjab: Panchkula reports 22 new covid cases, 83 receive 2nd vaccine shot

The second doses of the vaccine were administered to 83 people on Friday. A total of 173 people have received the shots here till now. (PTI File)

Panchkula reported a total of 22 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. Out of the 22 new cases, 15 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count.

The active cases tally which has remained below 100 for the past four weeks, stood at 104 on Friday. The recovery rate stood at 97.6 per cent.

As many as 10,716 positive cases have been reported in the district as yet, with an added 3,310 persons testing positive from other districts as well. A total of 179 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula till now. At least 148 patients have succumbed to the disease here.

Meanwhile, 10,464 patients have been cured and discharged in the district. The district has conducted 1,74,986 tests as yet.

Covid vaccination

The second doses of the vaccine were administered to 83 people on Friday. A total of 173 people have received the shots here till now.

Meanwhile, 193 people against a target of 400 persons received the first dose in Panchkula on Friday. Those vaccinated include 93 healthcare workers against a target of 150 and 100 frontline workers against a target of 250.

In total, 65.4 per cent people have been inoculated against the set target, with 9,419 persons receiving the jab in the district. The vaccination took place at three sites, Civil hospital, SDH Kalka and Police Prison Sector 14, on Friday.