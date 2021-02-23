Punjab: Panchkula civic body begins allotment of vending zones again

The biometric survey conducted by Panchkula MC in 2019 had concluded that of the total 3,718 registered street vendors in Panchkula, only 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula, amounting to 2,166, while 13.5 per cent (503) are residents of Haryana.

Municipal Corporation of Panchkula began the allotment of vending sites for a second time after it was halted in March last year due to the advent of the Covid-19 epidemic.

A draw of the vending sites of eligible street vendors in various sectors was held at the community center in Sector 12 on Monday. While 308 applications for the allocation of vending sites had been received, 238 were allotted zones in various sectors including sectors 2,4,8,10,11,12 and 15.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner RK Singh, Joint Commissioner of the Corporation Sanyam Garg, Executive officer Ashok Kumar, Regional Taxation Officer Ratti Ram and other officers of the Corporation remained present on the occasion.

The biometric survey conducted by Panchkula MC in 2019 had concluded that of the total 3,718 registered street vendors in Panchkula, only 58.2 per cent belong to Panchkula, amounting to 2,166, while 13.5 per cent (503) are residents of Haryana. While only 100 belong to Punjab and as many as 949 are from UT or are residents of other states. All these vendors were to be absorbed by the administration by allotting them legal vending spots.

One vending zone that had been built and completed in sector 19, with the capacity to rehabilitate almost 458 vendors of the city. After several postponements for the allotment of site, the Municipal Corporation had allotted vending zones to 62 street vendors in Sector 19 in the second week of February, last year.

The 62 vendors, all of whom hail from the city, were allotted sites in the first phase, which was originally supposed to happen on January 15. The second draw of lots was then conducted at the Community Center in Sector 21 in the last week of February and allotted space to 65 more vendors.

Remaining more than 3600 street vendors yet await their legal vending zones which had remained under construction in several areas of the city. Those hailing from the city itself have been given a priority in the allotment of the vending zones which has created much ruckus among the venders of the city.

In the aftermath of the anti-encroachment drives, the city had witnessed consistent protests for more than four months spanning between November, 2019 and early March last year by the street vendors of Panchkula, often marching in 1000s. The vendors had also staged a sit-in outside the MC office throughout the harsh winters which had begun in the last week of December and ended only in February.