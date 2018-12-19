Punjab panchayat elections: Govt officials ignoring our inputs, favouring SAD, AAP, say Cong leaders

Ahead of Panchayat elections in Punjab, a number of ruling party leaders are up in arms against the government’s Panchayats and Rural Development Department for “ignoring their recommendation to categorise a number of villages” and trying to “please the Shiromani Akali Dal and also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators.”

Several Congress leaders have alleged that a number of villages were included in reserved and general categories in total contrast with their recommendations. “This has not only caused heartburn among leaders but also could hit the Congress prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

A number of leaders, especially from former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Lambi constituency and former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s Majitha constituency, are upset that despite their repeated pleas that the villages where these leaders had influence should be categorised in such a way that a Congress-backed Panchayat was elected, the reverse was done.

Explained Out of power for 10 years , test of strength for Cong With Congress out of power for 10 years when the Shiromani Akali Dal was the ruling party for two successive terms, almost all the outgoing panchayats in the state were by Akalis. As the ruling party, Congress will be on test for wresting those panchayats out of SAD’s hands. Though panchayat elections are not fought with party symbols, the party affiliation of candidates is no secret.

“In Lambi constituency, for instance in Kolianwali village, a known Badal stronghold, I was pushing for the village to be categorised as general category. We had strong candidates there. We could have won it and the village belonging to Badal’s aide Dyal Singh Kolianwali would have come in Congress kitty. But this was reserved for SC. I demand an inquiry by the Congress into it as who is conniving at what stage to still help the Badals. We have come to power after 10 years. We should be heard, Jagpal Singh Abul Khurana, a Congress leader from Lambi told The Indian Express.

Another leader said not just one but at least eight villages were categorised in such a way as to help the Badals.

It is learnt that similar complaints were made by Transport Minister Aruna Chaudhary to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that at least eight villages in her area and Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa’s constituency were categorised in a similar way. She even raised the issue in the last cabinet meeting following with the Chief Minister is learnt to have asked the Chief Minister’s office to intervene and take corrective measures. An official of CMO took the list of villages to Punjab Election Commission that declined the request saying it was too late.

Similar complaints have been received from Congress leaders in Majitha constituency, “We could have caused a dent in Majitha. But I do not know who has a soft corner for Majithia. It appears the government machinery is working to help him instead of us,” said a Congress leader.

A Doaba based leader also had a similar complaint, who said AAP’s suspended leader Sukhpal Khaira was heard and a senior Congress leader was ignored. Similarly, a few leaders in Malwa also made similar complaints saying their AAP counterparts were allowed to have their way.

While Panchayats and Rural Development minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa was not available for comments, a source close to him said the minister tried to accommodate the opposition AAP MLAs by categorising their native villages as per their recommendations. “He did this to help the opposition MLAs who are often ignored by the ruling party. But he did not oblige the Akalis.”

The state government in July this year had dereserved all villages by reverting to district-wise reservation policy against the earlier block-wise reservation policy. The entire process was taken up afresh before the panchayat elections. The government had amended the Punjab Reservation of Offices and Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats and Chairman and Vice-Chairmen of Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads Rules, 1994, to make the rotation process of Sarpanch in conformity with section 12(4) of Panchayati Raj Act.