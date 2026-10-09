A first, Punjab fixes paddy procurement target for each mandi; farmers question move

For the first time, Punjab has fixed mandi-wise procurement targets for paddy, basing the quantity at each purchase centre on its average procurement over the past three years. The move has triggered apprehension among farmers and commission agents, who fear that this year’s bumper crop could lead to arrivals far exceeding the targets assigned to individual mandis.

The development comes after the Centre fixed a target of 180 lakh tonnes (LMT) for paddy procurement from Punjab during the current season. The state’s Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department subsequently directed district authorities to calculate targets for each mandi/purchase centre and communicate them to procurement agencies, the Mandi Board and district Food and Civil Supplies officials through a prescribed proforma (a copy is with The Indian Express).

Officials said such mandi-wise targets had never been fixed in this manner in previous procurement seasons.

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Based on the average quantity procured over the past three years, Sangrur mandi has been assigned a target of 1,15,947 tonnes, while Kheri Mandi in the same district has been assigned 2,774 tonnes. Similar calculations have been made for all purchase centres across all 23 districts, along with targets for the various procurement agencies.

The farmers and commission agents, however, apprehend that actual arrivals this year may bear little relation to the three-year average used to determine the targets.

Punjab has recorded an all-time high paddy area of around 36.86 lakh hectares, including the area under Basmati, which is not covered under MSP procurement. Even after excluding Basmati, the non-Basmati paddy area is estimated at more than 26 lakh hectares, or over 64.22 lakh acres.

A senior officer in the Punjab Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said, “If the expected average yield of around 30 quintals per acre materialises, non-Basmati paddy production could translate into roughly 192 LMT of arrivals — substantially higher than the Centre’s 180-LMT procurement target”.

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“This year’s crop is looking particularly good,” the officer said. The harvesting has begun and farmers and commission agents, pointing to the absence of prolonged rainfall, which can disrupt operations and affect grain quality. Though the monsoon was deficient, the crop’s water requirements were met through Punjab’s extensive tubewell and canal irrigation networks.

Farmers also expect higher yields from several high-yielding and hybrid varieties.

“I have sown both PR-126, one of the most widely cultivated varieties in the state, and hybrid short-duration varieties on my 10 acres. Owing to favourable weather, the average yield for PR-126 is around 30-31 quintals per acre, while some hybrid varieties are producing as much as 40 quintals per acre,” said farmer Jagtar Singh of Sumana in Patiala.

Punjab Arhtiya Association president and former Punjab Mandi Board chairman Ravinder Singh Cheema said this was the first time, to his knowledge, that such targets had been fixed. He questioned the rationale for fixing mandi-wise procurement limits when paddy is an MSP-supported crop.

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He said that in some districts, even acre-wise procurement targets had been fixed. “In our Sangrur district, even at the moment, the per-acre yield is around 38 quintals,” he said.

“Every year, the Centre and state come up with one or the other new system which has no practical relevance and creates mental agony for farmers,” Cheema said. Once a farmer brings an MSP-supported crop to a mandi, he said, it is the government’s responsibility to procure it.

The immediate concern, therefore, is what happens when arrivals at a particular mandi exceed the target assigned to it.

Farmers and commission agents fear that a purchase centre could reach its assigned quantity while farmers continue bringing marketable paddy to the mandi. In a season when the overall produce is expected to be bigger than the Centre’s procurement target, they argue, procurement arrangements should be based on actual arrivals rather than historical mandi averages.

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Agriculture Department data also indicates that Punjab has consistently recorded high yields of non-Basmati paddy. Between 2020-21 and 2025-26, non-Basmati paddy covered an average area of around 26.43 lakh hectares, with an average yield of 27.8 quintals per acre. The yield crossed 29 quintals per acre in 2023-24 and stood at 28.74 quintals in 2024-25. The estimate for 2025-26 was lower, partly because heavy rains and floods affected the crop.

“If this data is considered, it also shows an average yield of more than 29 quintals per acre. By that calculation too, arrivals could go up to more than 186 LMT from the area under paddy this year,” said a senior Agriculture Department official.

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak could not be contacted for comment.