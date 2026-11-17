Punjab’s paddy arrivals this season are throwing up a mismatch between field-level yield estimates and the volume of grain reaching mandis, with the latter projected to cross 200 lakh metric tonnes (LMT).

While the Agriculture Department’s crop-cutting experiments (CCEs) indicate that non-Basmati paddy production could be around 181 LMT, almost in line with the Centre’s procurement target of 180 LMT, arrivals had already reached 189.75 LMT by November 16.

The gap has assumed significance as the state weighs whether to urge Centre to enhance the procurement target and grant extra funds for the same. Government agencies had procured around 183.13 LMT by November 16 — more than 3 LMT above the Centre’s target — even as the state assesses how much paddy is still to arrive.