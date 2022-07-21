Punjab: Over 80% commuters willing to pay extra for better public transport, says RITES report

More than 80% of the bus and rail passengers are willing to pay extra fare for a better public transport system like Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), a report by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has found.

RITES is an engineering consultancy corporation, specialising in the field of transport infrastructure, under the ownership of Indian Railways and is conducting a study in the Tricity to look for viable options of transport.

The RITES was engaged owing to increasing vehicle congestion in Chandigarh.

The agency first conducted a research on the inflow of passengers and those who use various modes of public transport.

It was specified that the maximum demand (of 71,450 passengers) was observed at Inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) Sector 43 due to both inter-city and intra-city buses. While Chandigarh railway station daily caters to 40,000 passengers, Chandigarh airport caters to about 10,000 passengers daily.

The RITES report found that about 71,451 commuters were seeking daily pass at the ISBT Sector 43, Chandigarh, while the peak pass demand came from 5,274 travellers. At Chandigarh railway station, the demand was coming from 39,862 and 3,202 commuters for daily pass and peak pass, respectively.

The daily pass demand at ISBT Sector 17 was 55,611, while it was 5,077 for peak pass. While the ISBT Panchkula saw 12,703 commuters seeking daily pass, it was 1,266 at ISBT Mohali bus stand. As many as 2,485 passengers sought daily pass at Mohali railway station.

RITES also did a research on the purpose of the trips. The report said that majority of the bus and rail trips were for work and business purpose, while about 35% of the air trips were linked to tourism. It was found that about 26% of the bus trips were for educational purpose.

The RITES found that about 65% of bus passengers and 33% of rail commuters have access time of less than 20 minutes. About 51% of air passengers (trips from nearby cities) have access time of more than 90 minutes, the report said.

It said that maximum passengers used buses to reach rail and bus terminals, while about 87% of passengers used car/taxi to reach the airport.

The report also said that the majority (54%) of the bus passengers were daily commuters, while most of the rail and air passengers were occasional travellers.

TRAFFIC AT OUTER CORDON

The RITES found that about 59.5% of the traffic at the outer cordon of Chandigarh ventured out for work purpose, while 3.1% hit the road for the purpose of education.

The purpose of visit was also studied wherein it was found that 18.5% travellers hit the road for business purpose, 4.4% for tourism and 8.4% for social purpose.

The frequency of vehicles coming into Chandigarh at the outer cordon was also researched wherein it was found that 46.9% of vehicles were coming daily, about 23.2% weekly, 21.5% monthly and 8.5% of vehicles were coming occasionally.

UNDERPASS PROPOSAL

The RITES has also proposed the building of underpasses at nine of Chandigarh’s 15 major junctions to ease the traffic.

According to the agency, at least 15 junctions in the city are choked with traffic during peak hours at present, with the situation likely to get worse in the next five years as the number of vehicles increases.

RITES, during its survey, factored in passenger car unit – that is the number of vehicles approaching these junctions during peak hours. In this regard, the highest number was found at Transport Chowk (Purv Marg-Madhya Marg junction) at 10,572 vehicles, with the same likely to rise to 14,148 vehicles in 2027.