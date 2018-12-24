Punjab: Over 25% panchayats in three Doaba districts elected without polls

Around 500 panchayats of three districts of Doaba region have been elected unanimously without polls out of total 1904 panchayats in these three districts. The elections for panchayats are scheduled to take place on December 30.

Advertising

According to the details from Jalandhar, Nawanshar and Kapurthala districts of Doaba region, which otherwise has four districts with Hoshiarpur being the fourth, there are total 1894 panchayats, including 882 in Jalandhar, 466 and 546 panchayats in Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts, respectively. There are over 2000 villages in these three districts.

Varinder Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, who is also District Electoral Officer, Jalandhar, said that around one-fourth of Jalandhar’s panchayats have been elected unanimously. He said that 203 panchayats out of total 882 panchayats have been elected without polls in Jalandhar. The unanimously elected panchayats included nine from Jalandhar East Block, 14 from Adampur, 17 from Jalandhar West, 16 from Bhoghpur, 23 from Nakodar, 17 from Mehatpur, with some others being from Shahkot (35), Lohian (34), Phillaur (16).

In Kapurthala, ADC (Development) cum Additional District Electoral Officer, Avtar Singh Bhullar, said that 184 panchayats have been elected unanimously out of total 546 panchayats of the district.

Advertising

In Nawanshahr, 159 sarpanches out of total 466 panchayats have been elected unanimously. Balachaur block witnessed maximum number of unopposed election of sarpanches — 58, followed by Nawanshahr block (34). In Banga block the number of unopposed elected sarpanches is 17. Similarly, in Aur block, as many as 20 sarpanches were elected without poll.

Meanwhile, a village Bhog Arain under Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division of Kapurthla district has seen unanimous polls first time ever since Panchayati Raj system came in to existence in the country. The newly elected Sarpanch Santokh Singh said that six members panchayat has been elected without polls and it had happened first time in the history of their village. There are 711 voters in village.”We are really happy that a peaceful atmosphere of the village was vitiated by the polls this time,” said a villager Avtar Singh, adding that electing panchayats unanimously is best for everyone.