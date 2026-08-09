Liquor vendor from Jalandhar dies ‘fighting robber’ at his store in Canada

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A 48-year-old businessman of Punjab origin died in Canada following an alleged robbery at his liquor store in Edmonton’s Cromdale neighbourhood, media reports from Alberta said.
Sukhjit “Sunny” Randhawa was reportedly at Connect Liquor on 82 Street on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to stop a man from stealing liquor from the store. According to the reports, he locked the front doors of the premises before being attacked.
Emergency responders treated Randhawa at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he later died.
The Edmonton police have charged 22-year-old Nicholas Butler-Chowace with second-degree murder in connection with the incident, which they are continuing to investigate..
Media reports indicated the incident shocked Edmonton’s business community. People who knew Randhawa described him as a gentle and helpful person. Business owners in the area also raised safety concerns following the incident, with some reportedly considering changes to their operating hours.
Alumnus of Jalandhar’s DAV School
Randhawa’s Facebook account mentions DAV School, Jalandhar, and the University of Alberta as part of his educational background. His public professional profile identifies him as being based in Edmonton and shows his involvement in the city’s business community.
Randhawa’s death has also drawn attention among the Punjabi community, particularly those with links to Jalandhar.
Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack described Randhawa’s death as a “profound tragedy” and expressed his condolences to his family and the wider community. In a statement issued on Friday, Knack said, “Senseless acts of violence like this impact the entire fabric of our community. Every Edmontonian deserves to feel secure in our city, and no one should ever face danger while performing their duties and serving our community”.
Connect Liquor has been operating at 11266 82 Street NW in Edmonton.
Business owners in the area expressed condolences to his family while describing the incident as a shock to the close-knit business community.
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