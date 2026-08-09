Liquor vendor from Jalandhar dies ‘fighting robber’ at his store in Canada

A 48-year-old businessman of Punjab origin died in Canada following an alleged robbery at his liquor store in Edmonton’s Cromdale neighbourhood, media reports from Alberta said.

Sukhjit “Sunny” Randhawa was reportedly at Connect Liquor on 82 Street on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to stop a man from stealing liquor from the store. According to the reports, he locked the front doors of the premises before being attacked.

Emergency responders treated Randhawa at the scene before he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Edmonton police have charged 22-year-old Nicholas Butler-Chowace with second-degree murder in connection with the incident, which they are continuing to investigate..