Punjab-origin biker gang founder gets over 5 years in US prison for illegal firearms trade

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A federal court in California has sentenced a 27-year-old Punjab-origin founder of an outlaw motorcycle club to five years and four months in prison for illegally dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun.
Jashanpreet Singh, founder of the Stockton-based Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, was sentenced by US District Judge Dale A Drozd in Sacramento on May 12. According to the US Department of Justice, Singh pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully dealing in firearms and unlawfully possessing a machine gun.
Federal authorities described the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club as a “1%er” outlaw biker gang and a support or “puppet” club affiliated with the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
Investigators said the case stemmed from an undercover operation conducted on June 6, 2025, during which Singh allegedly attempted to sell a cache of illegal weapons to a confidential informant working with law enforcement agencies.
The weapons allegedly included a short-barrelled rifle, three assault-style firearms, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. During searches carried out the same day at Singh’s residence and vehicle, agents reportedly recovered additional firearms, a machine gun, a silencer, a pineapple-style hand grenade, and components believed to be part of a military-style Claymore mine. Bomb disposal teams later destroyed the explosive material safely.
Jashanpreet founded the club sometime before mid-2025, promoting it with distinctive black leather vests featuring “PUNJABI DEVILS,” “NOR-CAL,” and a turbaned skull logo over a map of Punjab.
The investigation was led by the FBI Sacramento Field Office, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement agencies.
Court records showed Singh was initially facing state-level charges but failed to appear in court in July 2025. Authorities later intercepted him at San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025, after US Customs and Border Protection flagged his one-way ticket to India. Prosecutors alleged he was attempting to flee the country.
Singh subsequently remained in federal custody and later pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California. Federal prosecutors said the sentence reflected the seriousness of the illegal firearms operation, the presence of automatic weapon conversion devices and Singh’s leadership role in the motorcycle club.
US Attorney Eric Grant and the FBI Sacramento emphasised the case as part of broader efforts against outlaw motorcycle gangs and illegal firearms trafficking.
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