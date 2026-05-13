Punjab-origin biker gang founder gets over 5 years in US prison for illegal firearms trade

An undercover sting operation on the "Punjabi Devils" founder revealed a dangerous stash, including machine gun conversion kits and a hand grenade,

A federal court in California has sentenced a 27-year-old Punjab-origin founder of an outlaw motorcycle club to five years and four months in prison for illegally dealing in firearms and possessing a machine gun.

Jashanpreet Singh, founder of the Stockton-based Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club, was sentenced by US District Judge Dale A Drozd in Sacramento on May 12. According to the US Department of Justice, Singh pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully dealing in firearms and unlawfully possessing a machine gun.

Federal authorities described the Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club as a “1%er” outlaw biker gang and a support or “puppet” club affiliated with the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.