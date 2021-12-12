Punjab orders magisterial inquiry into police lathicharge on protesting teachers

The Punjab government on Saturday ordered a magisterial probe into police lathicharge on protesting unemployed teachers in Mansa during CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s rally on Thursday.

The order, issued by Punjab Home Department for a magisterial inquiry on Saturday, read, “Additional District Magistrate Sangrur A S Dhaliwal would submit the probe report to the government within a week.”

Videos of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer, a member in CM’s security detail cane charging the protesting teachers had gone viral on various social and new media platforms.

Talking to media on Saturday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had condemned the lathicharge on protesting teachers as he lashed out at Congress government led by the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Meanwhile, an advocate from Bathinda District Courts Ajitpal Singh Mander has written to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking registration of a “criminal case” against the DSP and others deployed in CM’s security who “inhumanely tortured teachers struggling for their demands in Mansa, Punjab, and dismiss them”.

Mander wrote that on December 10, as Human Rights Day was being observed around the world, the DSP and some other police officers of Punjab police, who are posted in the CM’s security, “thrashed the protesting teachers with brutality and treated them inhumanely in public view and grossly violated their human rights”.