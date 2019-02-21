Punjab: Opposition tears into Governor address, call it ‘bundle of lies’

The opposition members in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Wednesday accused the Congress government of “non-fulfilment” of poll promises and termed the Governor’s address as “jhooth da pulanda (a bundle of lies)”.

Advertising

As discussion on the Governor’s address resumed Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an attack on the government with former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia taking a jibe at Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on promises made before the polls saying that “the gift wrapping was so wonderful, but there was nothing inside.”

“When Congress made the pre-poll promises, people thought ‘Banda magron pahunchu, naukri pehlaan khari hou. Banda magron pahunchu, karja pehlaan maaf hoya hou (Before a man reached home he will get a job offer and before a farmer reached home, his debt would be waived off)’,” Majithia said.

The AAP leader said that that only crop loan was waived off, “which accounted for only two per cent”. He said police action was being taken against the farmers for not paying back the loans and “15,000 farmers had been identified to be sent to jail while 100 farmers are absconding”.

Advertising

Majithia said that on one side government had made provision for reservation of 50 per cent for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and on the other there were incidents where a Congress MLA would tell a woman police officer that “Tu rab taan nahi lag gayi (You have not become God)”, and a minister would reprimand a woman District Education Officer.

AAP MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby said 50 per cent reservation to women “appears limited to papers only.” She said, “There are Panchayats that have women sarpanches but, the panchayats are run by their husbands.” She said this had been happening due to lack of education.

Jai Kishan Singh Rori, also of AAP, said had unemployed youth got jobs they would not have been making beeline to go abroad. “You park four planes and invite people from Punjab telling that planes were heading to countries like United States and United Kingdom. Everyone would board the planes.” said Rori.

“There is a saying that the proof of pudding lies in eating,” AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu said, questioning the employment claims of the government. He added that the way youth were heading abroad to countries like Georgia, Armenia presented a contrasting picture to government claims.

Pointing out that private players continued to have upper hand than the government in running the buses, AAP legislator Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said permits of 73 integral coach buses of private players were “cancelled” years ago, but the buses were still “operating”.

Calling Punjab Vidhan Sabha a “democratic train”, Lok Insaf Party legislator Simarjit Singh Bains said, “In previous SAD-BJP government (then chief minister) Parkash Singh Badal was the driver sitting at number one seat. I was sitting at seat number 117. As a guard, I blew the whistle several times telling him that the train was getting derailed due to drugs and mafia. But he did not listen to my whistles. From 60, they (Akali Dal) got reduced to 14 (MLAs).”

Bains said only the driver of the train has changed. As guard, he said, he continues to “blow the whistle”.

He said Congress government was claiming zero tolerance on corruption, but in Pathankot alone there was “illegal” business of Rs 5 crore in sand and gravel.

He said transport mafia has continued to loot people. Bains said buses of private players were given more time to board passengers than the government buses.

Transport minister Aruna Chaudhary in her response said matter relating to permits was sub judice and permits will be cancelled as per new policy.

Asset details

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra said the bill making it mandatory for MLAs to give details of property was ready and likely to be introduced in the ongoing session. The issue was raised by AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu who referred to a slew of announcement made in the previous years’ Governor’s addressed after formation of the Congress government.

Namesake praises CM

Advertising

Congress MLA from Gidderbaha Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said CM had not visited Gidderbaha but gave the constituency Rs 15 lakh worth hospital and degree college. Aje tak gaye nahi, na lagda tin saal jaana (He has not visited the constituency till now, nor I think he will go in remaining three years). Our government believes in doing work,” Warring added, praising Amarinder’s style of functioning and questioning sangat darshan programs of Badals during SAD-BJP regime. Majithia in his address said jovially, “I am yet to make out whether he (Warring) praised Amarinder Singh or hit a back handed shot.”