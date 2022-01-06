In Punjab, Opposition slams govt as CM refuses to take blame

The opposition parties in Punjab Wednesday unequivocally condemned the “security breach” that led PM Narendra Modi to abort his visit to the state Wednesday even as CM Charanjit Singh Channi refused to take blame for it.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, AAP’s co-incharge Raghav Chadha and former CM Amarinder Singh, all spoke in one voice to say that it was a breach in security and Punjab government was in “incapable” hands. Amarinder even called for the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

While Channi expressed regret, he categorically stated that there was no threat posed to the PM. Interestingly, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was conspicuous by his silence.

AAP’s Raghav Chadha tweeted to say, “Any lapse in security of the Prime Minister is unacceptable. Whatever our differences maybe, every state government must provide highest-level of security for the Prime Minister.”

Former CM Amarinder Singh went to the extent of demanding dismissal of the state government. He said, “If the Prime Minister of the country has to cancel all his programmes owing to a grave security breach, what should be the plight of the ordinary person living in Punjab?”

He also called it a deliberate mischief of the state government to disrupt the PM programmes in Punjab, as he was to start various development projects to the tune of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the government. “There is complete collapse of law and order in Punjab. We have been saying this for long. The CM is incompetent to run the state,” he said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, castigated the Punjab government, saying: “Never before in the history of our country, a state govt knowingly constructed a scenario where the PM will be brought to harm. We know Congress hates Modi, but today they tried to harm the PM of India. Such is the breakdown in law & order in Punjab that the DGP claims he is incapable of providing support to PMO & PM security detail. Congress must give an answer.”