Opposition in Punjab intensifies pressure on Mann, demands his resignation

Even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann adopted a defiant stance on the Akal Takht edict passed against him the opposition continued to mount pressure on him and the AAP demanding Mann’s resignation and emphasising the supremacy of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikh community.

Former CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi criticized Mann, accusing him of letting his ego drive disrespectful remarks against the Akal Takht Jathedar. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Channi highlighted historical precedent, noting that even Maharaja Ranjit Singh had appeared before the Akal Takht and accepted the punishment, including being whipped, when summoned by the supreme temporal authority.

He said that Mann does not believe in Sikh tenets and is “not even a Sikh.” Channi claimed Mann had brought disrepute to Punjab by visiting a gurdwara in a drunk state and referring to the Jathedar derogatorily as a “granthi.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa described the Akal Takht’s decision as a matter of “grave concern” with profound implications for Sikhs worldwide. Addressing the media, Bajwa noted that the edict followed a forensic probe into the video, which had deeply hurt Sikh sentiments globally. The Sikh Sangat has been urged to maintain distance from Mann, he said.

“Respect for Sri Akal Takht Sahib is not optional; it is a matter of deep sentiment for crores of Sikhs across the world,” Bajwa said. He stressed that the issue transcends politics and touches the core dignity, sanctity, and honour of Sikh institutions. Citing the loss of moral authority, Bajwa demanded that Mann resign immediately if he has faith in the Gurus and Guru Granth Sahib.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, Gurdaspur MP, said that Akal Takht’s directions must be obeyed without disregard. “If there is any issue with the edict, it can be taken up with the Jathedar. I myself say that SGPC is under the thumb of the Akalis but you cannot challenge the edicts of Akal Takht in this manner,” he said.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon called for Mann’s immediate resignation. “We will not deal with Mann in any manner and will also appeal to all Sikhs, including officers and bureaucrats, not to have any dealings with him in line with the edict,” Dhillon said.

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He added that Mann should not confront the Akal Takht, because those who have done so in the past were left with nothing. “Mann should appear before the Akal Takht as a true Sikh, acknowledge his mistake, and seek forgiveness from the Panth,” he said.

BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh Tuesday said that Mann has forfeited every shred of moral authority to remain in office after the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs delivered its pronouncement on a controversial video showing gross disrespect towards the revered figures and sentiments of the Sikh faith.

Chugh recalled that when the video surfaced several months ago, Mann had dismissed it as fabricated, claiming it had been generated using AI. Appearing before the Jathedar, Mann had even challenged that the video be examined by any competent agency, insisting all the while that it was fake. Chugh said the Chief Minister had thus staked his own credibility on the outcome of that very examination.

“The office of the CM demands integrity, humility and reverence for the faith and sentiments of the people. Once the highest religious authority of the Sikh Panth itself has pronounced such a grave indictment, Mann no longer possesses even an iota of moral legitimacy to continue in office,” Chugh said.

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He demanded Mann’s immediate resignation and asserted that the indictment does not end at the CM alone. Chugh called upon every minister, MLA and office-bearer of the ruling dispensation to honour the directions issued from Sri Akal Takht Sahib and to reconsider their continuation in government. “A cabinet that continues to function under the leadership of a CM declared “Guru Drohi” by the supreme institution of the Panth, he said, has no right to remain in power for even a single moment, and the entire cabinet must step down,” he said.