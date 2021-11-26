Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship: Diya Brar wins championship bowl

Diya Brar emerged as the champion as she claimed the Championship Bowl with a gross score of 234 on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship.

Sakshi Mehta with a gross score of 238 claimed the second spot in the gold division while Mehar Nijjer finished third with a gross score of 239.

Sonu Kalkat claimed the title in the Silver Salver with a nett score of 215. In the silver division, Anjali Nangal claimed the title with a gross score of 282 while Archana Kumar finished second with a gross score of 286. In the nett score category, Lakhi Swain emerged as the winner with a nett score of 218. In the bronze division, Navina Kahai claimed the bronze plate with a gross score of 312 while Inder Gill finished second with a gross score of 326. In the nett score category, Baljinder Mangat claimed the title with a score of 218.

Meher Nijjer claimed the junior shield with a score of 157 while Diya Brar finished second with a score of 159.

Shiraz Singh claimed the Neelu Chopra Trophy with a score of 170 while Anjali Nagpal was the winner in nett score category with a score of 147. Anjali Nagpal claimed the super senior challenge cup with a gross score of 187 and also won in the nett score category.

Sonu Kalkat won the overall Neelu Chopra Cup with a score of 217. Mrs Champika Sayal, secretary-general of Women’s Golf Association of India, along with Ravirbir Singh, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, gave away the prizes to the winners.