Friday, November 26, 2021
Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship: Diya Brar wins championship bowl

Sakshi Mehta with a gross score of 238 claimed the second spot.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 26, 2021 7:12:15 am
Divya Brar (sitting second from left) with the others on the penultimate day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

Diya Brar emerged as the champion as she claimed the Championship Bowl with a gross score of 234 on the final day of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship.

Sakshi Mehta with a gross score of 238 claimed the second spot in the gold division while Mehar Nijjer finished third with a gross score of 239.

Sonu Kalkat claimed the title in the Silver Salver with a nett score of 215. In the silver division, Anjali Nangal claimed the title with a gross score of 282 while Archana Kumar finished second with a gross score of 286. In the nett score category, Lakhi Swain emerged as the winner with a nett score of 218. In the bronze division, Navina Kahai claimed the bronze plate with a gross score of 312 while Inder Gill finished second with a gross score of 326. In the nett score category, Baljinder Mangat claimed the title with a score of 218.



Meher Nijjer claimed the junior shield with a score of 157 while Diya Brar finished second with a score of 159.

Shiraz Singh claimed the Neelu Chopra Trophy with a score of 170 while Anjali Nagpal was the winner in nett score category with a score of 147. Anjali Nagpal claimed the super senior challenge cup with a gross score of 187 and also won in the nett score category.

Sonu Kalkat won the overall Neelu Chopra Cup with a score of 217. Mrs Champika Sayal, secretary-general of Women’s Golf Association of India, along with Ravirbir Singh, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, gave away the prizes to the winners.

