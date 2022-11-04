Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship: Guntas Sandhu, Sonu Kalkat strike gold

Guntas Kaur Sandhu emerged as the winner in the Championship Bowl category on Thursday, which was the concluding day of the 28th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022, which was being played at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Sandhu carded a gross score of 214 to claim the title, with Heena Kang finishing second in the same category with a gross score of 221.

Though Mehar Nijjar and Jia Kang tied at a gross score of 229 for the third spot, the former was eventually declared third on the basis of having a better final round score than Kang.

In the gold division, Sonu Kalkat claimed the title with a net score of 206. In the silver division, Yogyata Modi emerged as the winner with a gross score of 279. Geeta Kushwaha claimed the second spot with a gross score of 281.

In the net score category in the same division, Nalini Sharma emerged as the winner with a net score of 214. In the bronze division, Neetha Gillganchi claimed the title in the gross category with a gross score of 295, with Jaswinder Gill finishing second in the same category. In the net score category in the same division, Ritu Kala claimed the top spot with a score of 215.

In the super senior challenge category (70 years and above), Nalini Sharma was the winner in the gross category with a score of 192, while Binny Bath emerged as the winner in the net score category with a score of 158. Harinder Grewal claimed the top spot in the gross category in the senior challenge (60 years and above) with a score of 197, while Madhupreet Soni claimed the title in the net score category with a score of 154. In the junior shield category (18 years and below), Guntas Kaur won the gross score title with a score of 143, while Jiah Kang claimed the second spot with a score of 150.

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), president, Chandigarh Golf Club, gave away the prizes to the winners of the tournament, which saw participation from more than 100 amateur women golfers, who competed in the three-day event.