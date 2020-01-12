Punjab: One victim’s wife told court they reached compromise with CM’s chief security advisor

Then Punjab Police Constable Balwinder Singh. On October 14, his mother told court that she had entered in an oral compromise with Khubi Ram, chief security advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and wanted to withdraw the petition to make him an additional accused in the case going on in the Mohali trial court. Then Punjab Police Constable Balwinder Singh. On October 14, his mother told court that she had entered in an oral compromise with Khubi Ram, chief security advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and wanted to withdraw the petition to make him an additional accused in the case going on in the Mohali trial court.

Balwinder Singh was a Punjab Police constable before he being abducted by his colleague and allegedly killed along with Baba Charan Singh and four other family members.

That Balwinder Singh had been murdered was proven in CBI court only on Thursday. Since 1993, his family couldn’t procure any death certificate of Balwinder Singh, who had been named a proclaimed offender in the police records.

The Mohali court convicted former Inspector Sukhdev Raj Joshi and others for abduction of Balwinder Singh and his father Gurmej Singh from their homes in village Shakira in Tarn Taran on March 21, 1993.

According to police records, weapons and ammunition were recovered from Balwinder Singh and police told CBI, which was conducting probe into murder of Charan Singh and his five other family members including Balwinder, that he was a proclaimed offender in Tarn Taran.

All these years, his family had fighting for justice.

As the trial began in special CBI court in Mohali, Gurmit Kaur, wife of Gurmej Singh, asked court, in July 2019, to summon Khubi Ram, the then SP (Operations) at Tarn Taran, as additional accused in case. CBI didn’t name Khubi Ram as accused in its case.

Khubi Ram is chief security advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

She alleged that Khubi Ram had approached the family through Whatsapp to reach a compromise. However, the trial court rejected the application.

With the alleged chat record between her family and Khubi Ram, Gurmeet Kaur reached Punjab and Haryana High court in August 2019. Here, her petition was accepted.

On October 14, Gurmeet Kaur told court that she had entered in an oral compromise with Khubi Ram and wanted to withdraw the petition to make him an additional accused in the case going on in the trial court.

While court did not allow withdrawal of the petition, it allowed Gurmeet Kaur to not pursue it and appointed an independent lawyer to pursue the petition as per law.

On November 29, Kulwinder Kaur, wife of Balwinder Singh, serving in Punjab Police, approached office of Tarn Taran deputy commissioner to issue death certificates of her husband and father-in-law Gurmej Singh.

On December 2, the DC asked the SSP to verify the claim of Kulwinder Singh that her husband and father-in-law had went away from home in April 1993 and never returned back. No one saw them alive all these years and death certificate of same should be issued.

On December 13, the SSP replied to DC office that an inquiry has been conducted and the claims made by family were true and it “seems that both Gurmej and Balwinder had been killed by anti social elements”.

The DC office informed as much to Kulwinder Kaur on December 16.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Raj Joshi filed a petition in Punjab and Haryana High court. He has challenged the trial court’s impugned order on the Gurmeet Kaur’s application demanding summoning of Khubi Ram.

“CBI has conducted unfair and biased investigation and falsely implicated the petitioner (Sukhdev Raj Joshi) in order to shield the real culprits. Biased attitude and investigation of the CBI is clearly proved from the fact that on relying upon the statement under Section 161 CrPC of witnesses Gurmeet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur, the CBI has nominated petitioner as accused in the case, whereas, perusal of the above said statements of both shows that specific role has been attributed to Khubi Ram, the then SP (Operation), Tarn Taran. But the CBI has deliberately not nominated him as accused due to his influence and status,” reads his petition, which has been accepted and notices to concerned parties issued.

Statements of Gurmeet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur were instrumental in conviction of Sukhdev Raj Joshi.

The petition further reads: “Kulwinder Kaur has categorically stated that she had gone to Khubi Ram and he told them that the day Charan Singh surrendered before the police, Balwinder Singh and Gurmej Singh would be released. She further stated that on March 21, 1993 she, after taking permission from Khubi Ram, met her husband and father-in-law. Perusal of the statements of Gurmit Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur shows that Khubi Ram was exercising custody and having physical control over the alleged two abductees. This accusation is prima-facie sufficient to bring in Khubi Ram as an accused.”

“Khubi Ram…has entered into a compromise with Gurmit Kaur…Khubi Ram was continuously contacting the complainant victims and other witnesses of this case,” reads the petition filed by Gurmit Kaur.

“It was proved during investigation and trial that husband and son of the petitioner remained in illegal custody of Khubi Ram for 43 days and later on shifted to Sadar Police Station, Tarn Taran, from where they were eliminated disappeared,” reads petition of Gurmit Kaur.

“Khubi Ram put a precondition of production of Charan Singh before the police to release Gurmej Singh and Balwinder Singh. Khubi Ram took them along with him to Ajit Singh Sandhu, the then SSP Tarn Taran, and sough his permission to release Gurmej Singh and Balwinder Singh, who were in Khubi Ram’s illegal custody.”

High court has clubbed the petition of Gurmit Kaur and Sukhdev Raj Joshi.

One more petition has been filed by Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of another accused Mej Singh, the brother of Charan Singh, in Punjab and Haryana High court to make Khubi Ram additional accused in the same case. In her petition, Sukhwinder Kaur has also taken the plea on the same grounds, which has been used by Sukhdev Raj Joshi.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App