Punjab: One more tests positive in Panchkula, total goes up to 5

The oldest among them is 53 years old while the youngest, the son of his brother, is one- year-old. (Representational Image) The oldest among them is 53 years old while the youngest, the son of his brother, is one- year-old. (Representational Image)

Another 34-year-old was tested positive late Thursday night, who too had attended Tablighi Jamaat at Sikar, Rajasthan.

His family of 13 too were picked up by the police officials Friday and put in the isolation ward of the civil hospital. The family comprises his father, mother, wife and two sons along with the families of two brothers as well.

The oldest among them is 53 years old while the youngest, the son of his brother, is one- year-old.

This has made the total number of cases rise to five in Panchkula district. Two other persons who had attended Tablighi Jamaat at the same congregation had too tested positive Thursday. One is an 18-year-old and another, his relative, an 80-year-old.

The surge in cases has come after a hiatus of more than a week since the last and second case was detected in the city. All three cases have attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Sikar, Rajasthan. All three hail from Khuda Baksha village, which has been sealed by the authorities.

These three were among the 124 people identified in the district who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in various states. All others have meanwhile tested negative but are still in quarantine at a district facility as per protocol.

“We have restricted all exit and entry points. The villagers have been directed to stay inside their homes or face legal action,” Inspector Yashdeep Singh, in-charge of Pinjore police station, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.