Punjab: On way to sister’s house for Rakshabandhan, man killed in accident

A 38-year-old motorcyclist, who was going to his sister’s house for Rakshabandhan festival in Ambala, died in an accident on Sector 41/42 dividing road, Friday night.
His wife, who was riding pillion, and his nine-year-old daughter were injured in the accident. Their condition is stated to be stable.
The victim was identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Badheri village Sector 41.
Police said that Rakesh Kumar had turned around to go back to his house and when they neared Sector the 41/42 dividing road, the motorcycle skid and rammed into a roadside tree.
Kumar sustained severe head injuries. The family was rushed to GHSH-16, from where Kumar was referred to PGI, where doctors on duty declared him brought dead.
Inquest proceedings were carried out and the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Saturday.
