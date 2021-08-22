Punjab: On way to sister’s house for Rakshabandhan, man killed in accident

A 38-year-old motorcyclist, who was going to his sister’s house for Rakshabandhan festival in Ambala, died in an accident on Sector 41/42 dividing road, Friday night.

His wife, who was riding pillion, and his nine-year-old daughter were injured in the accident. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The victim was identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Badheri village Sector 41.

Police said that Rakesh Kumar had turned around to go back to his house and when they neared Sector the 41/42 dividing road, the motorcycle skid and rammed into a roadside tree.

Kumar sustained severe head injuries. The family was rushed to GHSH-16, from where Kumar was referred to PGI, where doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

Inquest proceedings were carried out and the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Saturday.