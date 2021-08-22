scorecardresearch
Punjab: On way to sister’s house for Rakshabandhan, man killed in accident

August 22, 2021 3:28:44 am
The victim was identified as Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Badheri village Sector 41.

A 38-year-old motorcyclist, who was going to his sister’s house for Rakshabandhan festival in Ambala, died in an accident on Sector 41/42 dividing road, Friday night.

His wife, who was riding pillion, and his nine-year-old daughter were injured in the accident. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that Rakesh Kumar had turned around to go back to his house and when they neared Sector the 41/42 dividing road, the motorcycle skid and rammed into a roadside tree.

Kumar sustained severe head injuries. The family was rushed to GHSH-16, from where Kumar was referred to PGI, where doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

Inquest proceedings were carried out and the body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Saturday.

