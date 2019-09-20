On way home, Punjab resident killed in USA

A RESIDENT of Chatt village was shot dead in the USA on Wednesday night while he was going home after finishing his work at a department store. The family came to know about the incident on Thursday morning.

Advertising

According to the information available, the incident occurred in Chicago when the victim, Baljeet Singh alias Prince (28), was returning home after finishing his work at a department store which is owned by Avtar Singh, also a resident of Chatt village.

Baljeet’s grandfather Fumman Singh said that they came to know from Avtar Singh that three-four persons stopped Baljeet with an intent to rob when he was returning home after finishing work at the department store.

“We were told that robbers did not find anything from Baljeet, following which they shot him in the abdomen. Baljeet called Avtar Singh in injured condition. After this, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” Fumman Singh said.

Advertising

Prince’s father Inderjeet Singh, a farmer, said that he came to know about the incident around 11 am on Thursday. He added that Baljeet went to the USA around one-and-a-half years ago and has two sisters.

“Our dreams are shattered. We cannot believe it. We spoke to him two days ago. We do not know when his body shall come to India,” Inderjeet Singh said.

A family member said that they had spent Rs 45 lakh on sending Baljeet to the USA. He had studied up to matric level and wanted to go abroad.