Sunday, July 24, 2022

Punjab: On Day 3, women lead protests against industrial water pollution

Farmer leaders claimed that effluent discharge in water bodies has reduced considerably because of the dharnas.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
July 24, 2022 12:24:52 pm
The Trident Group closed the production at many departments from July 21 to July 25 - the time when farmer unions are staging dharna outside their Dhaula unit in the Barnala district. (Representational/Express photo by Partha Paul)

Women leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) led the third day of dharna across Punjab protesting against water pollution by industries Saturday. While women of BKU Ugrahan wore yellow dupattas, those of the KMSC women wore green dupattas.

At the same time, farmer leaders claimed that effluent discharge in water bodies has reduced considerably because of the dharnas.

Baljinder Singh of the KMSC said: “Dharnas by both unions are near the banks of the chitti vein (canal), buddha nallah in Ludhiana, harike pattan in Ferozepur, near distilleries etc. Hence the industry is either properly treating the water or is avoiding the discharge of effluents in drains which eventually mix up with the main water bodies.”

The Trident Group closed the production at many departments from July 21 to July 25 – the time when farmer unions are staging dharna outside their Dhaula unit in the Barnala district. Sources revealed that hostels in which female employees stay were vacated as they went home.

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said:”As we are sitting on a dharna outside the unit they are not operating many units and blaming us for that… We are only asking for the control of water pollution.”

Paramjit Kaur Pitho, woman leader of the BKU Ugrahan, said: “When commoners become aware that the source of pollution needs to be removed, only then the treatment of water used in factories will be done.”

Karamjit Kaur Barnala added: “When women become aware, governments will have to act ..even the local bodies will have to see that they cannot throw sewer water into drains and further it gets merged in main water bodies.”

She added: “All these years, only farmers were blamed for air pollution, water pollution and depletion of groundwater ..industry and municipal corporations are never questioned.”

At Balloke village near Buddha Nallah, a public action committee which had taken a stand against the textile park near Mattewara forest range also supported the dharna.

More from Chandigarh

Members of the committee sat on a dharna at Balloke along with farmers. Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora and a few others were part of PAC who went in that dharna. Khaira said: “We will support this dharna till July 25 or whenever any future programme is planned in this context.”

Live Blog

