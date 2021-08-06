Punjab govt to name roads, area schools after Olympic medal winners

Punjab School Education and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla Friday said that the government has decided to name roads and schools of the state after Olympic medal winners.

While congratulating the team for clinching the historic Olympics bronze medal in hockey after 41 years, the Cabinet minister said that the players have made India proud, and naming roads and schools would be a small token of gratitude to honour their achievement.

Singla said that Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, has given his nod for the renaming of roads and schools and the respective department officials have been directed to initiate the process in this regard at the earliest.

Giving further details, Singla added that the road connecting the residence and school in the area of the respective medal-winning players will be named after him/her. He added that the move will inspire youngsters to achieve their desired goals in their life.

Singla said that in the hockey squad, 11 players were from Punjab — (Captain) Manpreet Singh, (Vice Captain) Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Samsher Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan Pathak. He said that in the women’s hockey team — that played extremely well and missed out on a bronze by inches at the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Britain 3-4 — two members, Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar, were from Punjab.