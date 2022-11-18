Punjab Cabinet okays move to revert to Old Pension Scheme: CM Bhagwant Mann

Two months after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Punjab would be reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to implement the scheme in the state, days before the first phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat on December 1.

Mann told media persons that the Cabinet has given its approval to the OPS and the government is preparing to issue the notification by evening.

Delay in issuing the notification was a bone of contention between the government and employees. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to boost its chances in Gujarat and OPS is a major issue in the state. The Contributory Pension Fund Employees’ Union (CPFEU) of Punjab had announced just two days ago that it would organise a Poll Khol rally against the government in election-bound Gujarat, where the AAP is trying to woo voters.

The government has been working out a way to claim the Rs 18,000 crore deposited by it with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Mann had announced the decision of the Punjab government two months ago. On September 19, he had tweeted, “My government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS). I have asked my Chief Secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees.”

He then directed chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to study the financial implications of the scheme. Sources said the government was taking a legal opinion on the matter.

Employees pay 10 per cent of their salary to the contributory pension fund and the government matches it by paying 14 per cent. The amount is then deposited with the PFRDA. The government will have to withdraw about Rs 18,000 crore to revert to the OPS.

As the PFRDA had refused to refund the amount to the governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Punjab government did not want to take the risk, so it has been saying that it is not possible for it to pay Rs 18,000 crore out of its pocket and revert to the OPS, but will instead take legal recourse to ensure that the money is withdrawn.

Some financial experts have, however, opposed the move to revert to the OPS and have termed it a disaster. They have pointed out that the fund is protected by a lock-in period and that if it is to be withdrawn in advance, the authority’s approval is required which may not be easy.

An expert called it a “political decision” stating that it may help the AAP politically and financially as if the authority permits the government to withdraw the fund. “This could see government coffers filling, but things will worsen after 2034 when the employees recruited in 2004 and later start retiring. At that time, the state would require money to pay pension amounting to 50 per cent of (their) last drawn salary.”

The state government has a pension bill of Rs 11,000 crore and the previous government had been hoping that the issue would eventually cease to be a problem as the last set of employees who currently draw the pension retired in 2004 at age 60, about 19 years ago.