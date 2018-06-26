Punjab: Officials ‘suspended’ by Navjot Singh Sidhu may get a clean chit

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, during his visit to over three dozen illegal buildings and colonies in Jalandhar on June 14, had announced the names of the ‘suspended’ officials. (File) Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, during his visit to over three dozen illegal buildings and colonies in Jalandhar on June 14, had announced the names of the ‘suspended’ officials. (File)

AS MANY as eight officials of the building branch whose suspension was announced by Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a press conference on June 14 may get clean chit because the municipal corporation has not sent suspension orders in writing to these officials till date. These officials have been regularly attending their offices as well as field duties.

Sidhu, during his visit to over three dozen illegal buildings and colonies in Jalandhar on June 14, had announced the names of the ‘suspended’ officials, which included Senior Town Planner (STP) Monika Anand and Parampal Singh, Municipal Town Planner Meharban Singh, Assistant Two Planners Balwinder Singh and Naresh Mehta and building inspectors – Neeraj Sharma, Pooja Mann and Ajit Sharma. It was also announced that chargesheet would be filed against two more inspectors.

STP Parampal Singh said as they (officials) had not yet received suspension orders in writing, they cannot stop attending the office. He said senior officials had asked them to take stringent action against illegal buildings. “We have been doing both field and office duties,” he added.

Mayor Jagdish Raja, who, along with MLA Sushil Rinku, was among the Congress leaders who allegedly halted such a demolition drive, met Sidhu in Chandigarh recently and got 15 days’ time from the minister to “set things right” in the building branch.

Sources said these officials were likely to be off the hook because they already issued orders against illegal structures even before Sidhu’s visit, though action against the buildings was pending.

Director, local government, Karunesh Sharma, did not respond to phone calls. Sidhu was unreachable for comment.

During a Jalandhar Municipal Corporation meeting, Mayor Jagdish Raja has chargesheeted two inspectors of building branch and issued show-cause notice to two engineers. Also, the Mayor has asked Corporation Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal to conduct an inquiry with in 15 day’s into the road sweeping issue in which Rs 7-crore embezzlement has been alleged.

