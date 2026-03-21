Only Punjab offers universal health coverage, Centre’s Ayushman riddled with riders: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday listed several health sector initiatives his government has taken, announcing that 100 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ will become operational this month, with 400 more to follow. He also compared Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana with Centre’s Ayushman Bharat saying that the latter came with several riders attached while state’s scheme was universal.

Mann said his government started Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana under which cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to every family. He said 25 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme so far and 1.60 lakh people have availed treatment.

To run the scheme smoothly, in the current fiscal, a provision of Rs 1,200 crore has been kept while Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for three crore people of state for 2026-27, he said. “As against this, the Centre has earmarked Rs 9,300 crore under the Ayushman scheme for 140 crore people. This means Punjab is spending nearly 10 times more per capita,” Mann said and alleged that several conditions under the Ayushman scheme limit the number of beneficiaries.