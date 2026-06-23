Daughter found in Canada, NRI from Ludhiana cleared in a second murder charge

In an order earlier this month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court cleared a 68-year-old of the allegations of murdering his daughter, after police found that the latter was alive and living in Canada.

Last year, Balbir Singh was acquitted in the murder of his first wife Harpal Kaur, whose whereabouts remain unknown, with a local Ludhiana court saying the prosecution had failed to establish guilt.

A German citizen, Balbir was visiting India for the last rites of his father in January 2013 when his wife Harpal Kaur, then in her early 50s, and daughter Devinder Kaur went “missing” four days apart. While Balbir lived in Germany with his second wife, Harpal and Devinder stayed at his native village Bhattian in Ludhiana district.

While Devinder, 27, was last seen at the Ludhiana bus stand on January 25, 2013, Harpal “disappeared” on January 29. On January 31, Balbir flew back to Germany.

A fortnight later, Harpal’s father Gurdial Singh and brother Atma Singh filed an FIR accusing Balbir, his brother Manjit Singh, nephew Sarabjit Singh and an aide, Deepak Kumar, of “murdering” Harpal and dumping her “partially burnt” body in a canal. All except Kumar flew to Germany after the murder, the FIR said.

Gurdial also alleged that Harpal’s relationship with Balbir had soured due to his second marriage, and that Devinder too had gone “missing”. Gurdial mentioned Devinder’s wedding in October 2012, and said Balbir had forcibly organised it and she had returned home within days as she was not happy with the marriage.

Incidentally, in its chargesheet, police said Kumar confessed that he and the others killed Harpal the same day as she went “missing”. Kumar, who was acquitted during trial, is now dead.

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More than eight years later, in October 2021, Balbir came back from Germany, surrendered and went on trial for Harpal’s alleged murder. He continued to maintain his innocence, saying he was “falsely implicated”, that he was happily married to Harpal since 1981, took on his second wife in 2000 with her blessing, and that Harpal was alive when he left for Germany on January 31, 2013. He claims her phone was switched off after that and he never spoke to her again.

Balbir accused his in-laws of making the murder allegations to grab the 25 acres land and the house he owned at Bhattian, and said Atma had taken possession of it as soon as he left for Germany, and continued to occupy it.

In a July 2025 order acquitting Balbir of Harpal’s alleged murder, the Ludhiana Additional Sessions Court noted that Harpal’s body had not been found, nor was there any eyewitness to the alleged murder. “The prosecution must prove each piece of circumstantial evidence independently, and all the pieces must come together to form a complete and consistent story.” Manjit and Sarabjit, who were named in the FIR as his alleged accomplices, died during the trial.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Balbir’s in-laws moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding that he also be prosecuted for the murder of Devinder, saying her whereabouts were not known for 11 years.

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In February 2025, the Ludhiana Rural Police informed the High Court that Devinder had been found alive and living in Canada. Producing her passport and immigration details in court, police said the investigating officer had spoken to Devinder on a video call. Police also told the court that Devinder left India on January 26, 2013, a day after she was reported missing, and had even visited India twice after that as per immigration papers.

The High Court reserved its order in May 2026 and pronounced it on June 5, saying: “… apparently it is only a figment of imagination of the petitioner that she (Devinder) has been killed by her father.” The court also noted Devinder’s husband Jagmohan Singh’s statement to police that Devinder had “hit him with a bag at the Ludhiana bus stand and fled in a car” on January 25, 2013.

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Balbir said he was “grateful” to police for tracing Devinder. “I have spent 13 years explaining that I did not kill my wife and daughter. I won’t be surprised if tomorrow Harpal is also found alive.”

He claims he is ready to welcome both back. “I plan to travel to the UK and Canada to find Harpal as she may be there,” he adds.

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Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Atma says he has no doubt about Balbir’s “guilt”. “The court might have acquitted him but I know he killed my sister. He had a second marriage without telling her… and only wanted a maid here who could take care of his aged father,” Atma says, asking why Balbir left for Germany and didn’t help look for Harpal if he was innocent.

About Devinder, Atma says they moved the High Court suspecting murder as they had not heard from her for years.

When asked about allegations by Balbir that he had encroached on his land and house, Atma hung up.

The Investigating Officer, then DSP (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa, says they traced Devinder to Canada after receiving a tip-off that she was in touch with some of her relatives. They believe Devinder “was probably not aware” that Atma had accused Balbir of killing her, Khosa adds.

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Devinder’s aunt Naseeb Kaur, with whom she was in touch, claims they don’t know why Atma alleged she was murdered. “I believe my sister Harpal was indeed murdered. But I have no idea why Atma claimed Devinder too was murdered. I used to speak to her sometimes… But I have now stopped,” she told The Indian Express.

Atma says he wants to see Devinder with his own eyes to believe she is still alive.

The Indian Express could not reach Devinder on her Canada number available in police records.