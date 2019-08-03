Punjab: Now members of ruling party, two ex-AAP MLAs sit with Oppn

In an unprecedented development in parliamentary affairs in Punjab, three MLAs who are no longer associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including two who have resigned from the Assembly and joined Congress, attended the first day of the Monsoon Session of the House Friday, sitting on benches behind the colleagues from the party they have quit.

Nazar Singh Manshahia (Mansa), Amarjit Singh Sandoa (Roopnagar) and Baldev Singh (Jaito) attended the Session sitting in the last row of the benches immediately behind the AAP legislators.

Manshahia and Sandoa, after resigning as MLAs and from the primary membership of AAP, had joined the ruling Congress party. However, since their resignations have not yet been accepted by the Speaker, Rana KP Singh, and technically they remain members of the House, they attended the session. Interestingly, the Speaker was present when Sandoa had joined Congress.

Baldev Singh, on the other hand, quit AAP and joined the Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) led by Sukhpal Khaira. He also contested the Lok Sabha election from Faridkot (reserved) parliamentary constituency on PEP symbol. He, however, is yet to resign as MLA from the House.

Sandoa and Baldev said they attended the session to raise the issues of their respective constituencies.

When asked whether he will support the ruling party when opposition benches take on treasury benches, Sandoa said, “It will be seen when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema said that he and SAD leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa raised the issue of the three MLAs sitting near AAP legislators in the House. “I lodged protest with the Speaker for not having accepted the resignations of the MLAs who are no longer with our party. It is also a question of morality. These persons are no longer associated with us, then how can they sit with us. The Speaker should also take an immediate call on their resignations,” he said.

Dhindsa said that it was clear that the Congress did not want to face byelections in the state, which is why the resignations of the AAP MLAs were not being accepted.

Former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Bir Devinder Singh, said that it was “unfathomable” that MLAs who have joined rival parties are being allowed to sit on their old seats (with the parent party) only because the Speaker is yet to take call on their resignations. “I have never heard of any such thing happening in the Punjab Assembly. This raises serious questions on political morality and parliamentary ethics. The dignity of the House has been compromised. MLAs are sitting on the opposition benches even though they are now with the ruling party,” he said.

The Speaker, he alleged, is conniving in this arrangement. “If the two MLAs have resigned then why have their resignations not been accepted? He is not only being unfair to the people of these constituencies but the People’s Representation Act is being made a mockery of. Even panchayats have some decorum,” he added.

Efforts were made to contact the Speaker for his comments but his phone was not reachable.

Notably, five AAP MLAs – H S Phoolka, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and Baldev Singh — had quit the party. Except Baldev Singh, four others had also resigned from the assembly as legislators.

AAP had sought the disqualification of Khaira, who floated Punjab Ekta Party, from Punjab Vidhan Sabha.