Punjab: Now, mandatory thermal scanning of all entering Kapurthala

Any person entering Kapurthala from other districts will now be allowed to enter only after thermal screening using non-contact thermometers at 20 checkposts set up at inter-district boundaries.

This was decided keeping in mind an increase in inter-district movements in the ongoing procurement season and an upsurge in coronavirus cases in some neighbouring districts. Kapurthala shares an inter-district boundary with Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Nawanshahr. It gets essential supplies like fruits and vegetables, grocery items, medical supplies from neighbouring districts.

As per Kapurthala DC Deepti Uppal’s orders, these 20 checkposts will be set up its four subdivisions of the district, including Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Bohlath and Phagwara. These posts will be manned round-the-clock civil administration officials. They will screen people and maintain daily record along with address, mobile number, vehicle numbers of those screened.

“In case any person is found to have symptoms such as cough, fever, he/she will be immediately referred to the concerned Civil Hospital” the DC said.

She added that District Mandi Officer (DMO), Kapurthala will ensure that all the persons including farmers brining their produce to grain mandis/purchase centres and people like rehriwallas, labourers entering Subzi Mandis are thermally scanned.

