Punjab: Now get real-time info about CTU buses with automatic fare system

Now commuters will have the facility of real-time information about CTU buses with automatic fare system. They will be able to track live the buses en route.

A command control centre and smart card was launched by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday so that commuters can avail the hi-tech facilities under the project. It was done in the presence of Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator, and Mandip Singh Brar, Secretary Transport.

A state-of-the-art command control centre has been built to monitor the city bus operations in real-time. It has been constructed at ISBT-43 in a record time frame of eight months.

Smart cards will be used by the city commuters for e-ticketing as well as concessional travel. Commuters can recharge/top up their smart cards from customer service points at ISBT-17 and 43, E-sampark centres, ‘trycityBus’ mobile application and web portal ‘https://ctuportal.amnex.com’.

As part of the efficient and sustainable city bus service project of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, partially funded from World Bank, the work of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of intelligent transportation system for city bus services was awarded to the system integrator in November 2019.

The said project has been implemented on 358 city buses running across 59 routes in Tricity.

The intelligent transportation system project comprises the modules of automatic vehicle location system and passenger information system, automatic fare collection system, depot management system and command control centre.

The passenger information display screens have been installed at both bus terminals, i.e. ISBT Sector 17 and 43, at railway station and at 37 nos bus queue shelters at different locations.

The commuters will be benefited by live tracking of en-route buses, expected time of arrival/departure at terminals, bus queue shelters and at commuter locations through mobile/web app, journey planner, bus route and schedule, grievance redressal management system (GRMS).

Also, there will be in-bus CCTV cameras which will be there for improving the security of commuters. For the CTU management, it was said that they will get to know the number of buses scheduled out of total buses in depot, number of buses en-route/idle, number of routes/trips in operation, bus and crew allocation, schedule adherence, bus bunching, timely bus maintenance monitoring — depot management system, real-time cash collection.

Officials of the transport department said that as far as advantages to the department are concerned, there will also be reduction of cash handling, revenue leakage by usage of smart cards. There can be live tracking of buses on map with information on route, speed, crew, live CCTV footage, assistance during emergency situation, passenger area monitoring, driver behaviour monitoring, incident alert, panic button, alarm pedal, over speed, early in trip and delay in trip.

Satish Kumar Jain, Director Transport, Amit Gupta, General Manager, CTU, Yashjeet Gupta, General Manager, CCBSS, and other key officers of the UT Administration were present too.