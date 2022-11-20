scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Punjab notifies old pension scheme, mum on implementation

The notification issued by the finance department, however, did not shed light on when the government would stop taking contribution from the employees.

The state is supposed to request the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to refund Rs 16,746 crore, the corpus accumulated under the NPS. (File Photo)

The Punjab government Saturday notified the old pension scheme only mentioning briefly that the employees covered under national pension scheme would be given benefits of the old scheme. This comes a day after the state Cabinet approved its implementation and nearly two months after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Punjab would be reverting to the old pension scheme.

The notification issued by the finance department, however, did not shed light on when the government would stop taking contribution from the employees. The notification said that the detailed scheme and standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be notified later.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor is pleased to notify that all government employees presently being covered under the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme also referred to as National Pension System (PS) will be given the benefits of Old Pension Scheme (OPS),” read the notification. It further said, “Detailed scheme and Standard Operating Procedures pursuant to this notification shall be notified in due course of time.”

The state is supposed to request the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to refund Rs 16,746 crore, the corpus accumulated under the NPS. The Cabinet on Friday had given nod to notify the OPS, stating the move would benefit 1.75 lakh employees currently covered under NPS.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 03:00:52 am
