Punjab: Day after notice to Preneet, former CM Amarinder hits out at AICC secy Harish Chaudhary

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at All India Congress Committee secretary, Harish Chaudhary, asking him to explain what anti-party activities Patiala MP, Preneet Kaur, had been indulging in.

On Wednesday, Chaudhary had slapped a show-cause notice on Preneet kaur, who is also the wife of Captain Amarinder, and asked her to file her reply within a week’s time.

“Tell me how many people have quit the AAP to join the Congress? We had so many. She has not violated a party whip. Then where is the point?” Captain Amarinder asked.

Also Read | Congress gives show cause notice to Preneet for supporting Capt Amarinder Singh

He said Preneet will be replying to the notice. “I have not seen the reply. She is preparing it,” the former CM said.

Hitting out at Harish Chaudhary, Amarinder said, “He [Harish Chaudhary] himself is a man who is violating every constitutional propriety. He sits in all cabinet meetings, and official meetings. I have also observed him in Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi’s videos. He is there giving directions to Channi. He is running the whole of Punjab.”

Amarinder added, “He is a man from Barmer in Rajasthan and is accused of murder. Just check his antecedents. Look at the way he is behaving here. He is living in an official bungalow next to the Chief Minister. With what authority is he staying here? Who is footing the bill for that residence? I, as a former CM, cannot get that house.”

The former CM said that he was in politics for the last 50 years. “I have been in this game for 50 years, but I have never seen these kinds of violations,” he said.

Chaudhary had issued a notice to Preneet Kaur on Wednesday, a day ahead of a floor test against Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Mayor of Patiala, which is the hometown of Amarinder. Bittu was suspended on Thursday. Bittu had been siding with Amarinder and had exhorted Congress workers to join him. Preneet Kaur was reported to be in a meeting with councillors.

Preneet Kaur has been given a week’s time to reply.