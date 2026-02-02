Disappointing, Punjab not even mentioned once, says Cheema; Mann: nothing for farmers

Calling the Union Budget “disappointing” and “discriminatory” against Punjab, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that unlike in past 12 years, Punjab was not mentioned even once in the budget speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“It is sheer neglect of the agricultural state, the food bowl of India,” Cheema said, talking to The Indian Express. “The omission is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. Punjab had demanded a special financial package in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor and floods.

He said, “The state had faced extraordinary challenges. Being the border state, it faced Operation Sindoor. Later, the worst natural calamity struck us in the form of floods. We raised these issues during the pre-budget consultations. We submitted our Wishlist also. But to no avail.”

The scale of damage to infrastructure and livelihood especially in border districts was so much, “I had specifically asked the Centre to help out the border areas. We were hopeful that the plight of people will prompt the Centre to show magnanimity this time. What is the point in doing all the politics in Punjab when the plight of people does not move you,” he asked.

He said instead of providing any relief, the Centre has made the rules governing the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) more stringent.

He said Punjab’s farmers feed the nation, yet the Centre continues to neglect investment in the very systems that ensure food security. The Finance Minister also criticised the “selective approach” adopted in promoting high-value crops. While the Budget mentions crops like coconut, cashew, sandalwood and nuts, there is nothing for north Indian farmers who depend on crops suited to their agro-climatic conditions, he said.

Cheema asserted that this Budget clearly reflects the Centre’s bias and its continued indifference towards the farmers of food-grain producing states, particularly Punjab, who deserve respect, support and fair investment, not empty slogans.

Story continues below this ad

Highlighting Punjab’s critical role as the backbone of India’s agriculture and a key contributor to national food security, he said, “The budget has reduced the urea subsidy by Rs 10,000 crore. This will directly hurt farmers. Additionally, the transaction tax on the New Pension Scheme, where government funds are invested in mutual funds, has been increased from 0.2 per cent to 0.5 per cent.”

He said that he had demanded compensation for losses suffered by states following changes under GST. Punjab alone, he said, stands to lose nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually due to GST, compounding the financial strain already caused by the replacement of VAT.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the budget neither had any announcement regarding the minimum support price for farmers, nor did it provide any relief for industry and in taxes. “The central government’s budget once again fell short of Punjab’s expectations. This budget made no concrete announcements on MSP for farmers…youth.

“No concrete steps were taken in this budget to strengthen Punjab’s economy. As always, Punjab and Punjabis were treated step-motherly. The people of Punjab are hardworking and enthusiastic. Together, we will ensure Punjab stands firmly on its feet again,” said Mann in a post on X in Punjabi.

Story continues below this ad

Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly, also said there was no relief for Punjab farmers and nothing was announced for the state’s youth in the Budget.

“Budget 2026-27 confirms Punjab has been completely forgotten. No relief for ‘Annadata’ farmers, no jobs roadmap for our youth, no plan for industry or cities. Big words changed, ground reality unchanged-“reforms” that never arrive,” said Bajwa in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said Punjab received no benefit in the Union Budget 2026-27 due to the “complete failure” of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government in advocating for the state’s rights.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said that the union budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was expectedly quite disappointing.

Story continues below this ad

He said the common man does not understand the budget much and what matters to him is the rising prices of essential commodities and dwindling incomes. Unfortunately the budget has failed to address these basic things, he added.

Reacting to the budget, Warring said the Finance Minister did not mention Punjab even once in her speech. He pointed out, the budget

was presented on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.