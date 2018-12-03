Punjab: Not just wheat, Happy Seeder to help sow other crops too

Happy Seeder, the farm equipment used for paddy stubble management while sowing wheat, is now set to be used for sowing of other crops. The Punjab Agriculture Department along with the experts from Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana have successfully achieved direct sowing of matar (green peas) with this machine by attaching a small equipment, known as ‘Farrow Closed Roller’ (FCR), along with the Happy Seeder.

Advertising

The experiment has shown that the equipment can help save more than 50 per cent expense on matar sowing and also proper utlisation of machine throughout the year making it economically more viable. The experiment was done in the village Kot Gurbaksh near Ramdas town of Amritsar district on two acres of land of farmer Mahinder Singh.

Happy Seeder is a machine known for wheat sowing amid standing 12 to 16 inch paddy stubble in the field after harvesting. The cost of the machine is Rs 1.51 lakh and government is providing 50 per cent subsidy on it to the individual farmers and 80 per cent subsidy to the farmers’ groups, cooperative societies and custom hiring centres purchasing it. The cost of FCR is between Rs 10,000 to 12,000.

“We have started using happy seeder for multi-crop sowing purpose because farmers were quite reluctant to purchase this machine on the pretext that it would be used once in a year during the wheat sowing season and there after it will have no use but maintenance for the whole year and their point was right so,” said Assistant Agriculture Engineer Amritsar Ranbir Singh Randhwa. “We have attached just small equipment with it called FCR which enabled it for multi crop sowing. The function of FCR is to close the furrows with soil when matar seed is sown,” he added.

Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said: “Our team has been doing successful experiments with Happy Seeder which is quite cost effective.”